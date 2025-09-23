Gareth Southgate is one manager Ruben Amorim could be replaced by at Man Utd.

Manchester United have been told to sack Ruben Amorim and bring in Gareth Southgate by Teddy Sheringham who believes the ex-England boss can “restructure the whole place.”

Southgate has not taken up another job since leaving the England post in July 2024 but Sheringham is not the first to link the former Middlesbrough boss with the United gig.

The 55-year-old was said to be high up on Jim Ratcliffe’s shortlist back in March 2025 when the minority owner was considering sacking Erik ten Hag. An FA Cup win gave Ten Hag a stay of execution but when it came round to appointing his replacement in November, they opted for Ruben Amorim.

But with the Portuguese under increasing pressure, plenty of pundits like Sheringham have been telling their former club just how to fix the problem.

The former striker’s solution is to sack Amorim and bring in Southgate, suggesting the way he turned England around could be done with United.

“If you look at some of the high-profile managers who have been at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson left, a lot of them have come in and unsuccessfully tried to take the club forward in their own way,” he told Coin Poker.

“I know some United fans had reservations over Gareth Southgate due to his style of play, but having looked at what he achieved with England, he could be the man to steady the ship at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United are the pinnacle of English football, and I think Southgate will understand the enormity of the task having been the manager of England for eight years.

“He’d understand the pressure that would come with the task and he’d be in a better place to take on the mantle of getting United back to where they belong. I don’t want to see Ruben Amorim or any other manager lose his job, but you could do a lot worse than getting Gareth in to restructure the whole place.”

Southgate has previously said he is in “no rush” to return to club management having last done so in 2009.

“Sometimes when you are in a big role you don’t realise the weight until it’s gone,” Southgate said at the European Club Association’s general assembly in October. “It is one of those jobs where everybody has an opinion.

“I am enjoying my life so there is no rush. For 11 years I committed fully to the national federation. I won’t coach in the next year for sure. I am certain of that. When you come out of a big role you need to give your body time, your mind time.”

Should United sack Amorim, Southgate is thought to be one of the leading contenders alongside Oliver Glasner, Michael Carrick and Nuno Espirito Santo.

