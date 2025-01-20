Ruben Amorim: Sack calls for ‘mid-tier manager’ making things worse

Ruben Amorim had to watch on in frustration as Manchester United lost at home to Brighton

Is Ruben Amorim trying to get himself sacked? There is reaction aplenty to his “worst team” proclamations.

Send your views on Man Utd and more to theeditor@football365.com

That is doo-doo from Amorim

Disingenuous that, from Amorim. The only question is, who’s buying it ?

Clearly attempting to get ahead of headlines by stating what everyone’s already known for an age, thereby implying his own disassociation… ah, genius. As if standing in a big steaming pile of it and calling it out as such suddenly distances one being stood in a big steaming pile of it. Go on then, Ruben. How about grabbing a shovel instead.

Well, when one’s in a big steaming pile of it and sermonizing on all the ways to not shovel a way out, it really is a stinking way to lean into things, isn’t it. Look closely. This is but a very confused beard-strokey man immersing further in it, choosing to swim and luxuriate in it, saying, vaingloriously, there will be no change forthcoming and this is how we do and I’ll make all our own fans luxuriate in this big steaming pile with me, so dive on in.

Really all this just belies the fact we’re witnessing an inexperienced mid-tier manager who cannot adapt for dearth of nous or know-how, rather than some heroic principled tactician adhering to some brilliant temple of football philosophy built by his own hands as he’d have you believe.

Christ. Not even three months in. Who in their right minds is buying this stuff ? This Is A Steaming Pile Of It we’re talking about.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

READ: Man Utd are actually ‘worst team in the world’ if you are desperate for clicks

…The manager concedes that he is doing worse than the manager that was fired. But he says “we are going to suffer because I’m going to continue to do the same”

Um, Ruben, “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”. You are not helping the players. You are not helping the fans. I suspect the owners and those in the board room aren’t seeing much “help” either.

Yes we are suffering, and as a professional manager you are being paid a lot to solve that suffering, not to make it worse than it was.

Yes, Rashford “is not here”. And who would you say is to blame for that? United’s fans seemed somehow able to accept the off field behaviours of players from George Best to Wayne Rooney, because frankly they got results. And nobody gave a flying f*** how well they practiced.

Ruben my friend, I think it’s time to look at the table then look in the mirror. Something needs to change and it seems like it might be you.

Prince MNC, Muskoka, Canada

…Is it too soon to be calling for Amorim’s head? Clearly the dressing room is a bloody disasterclass of ego and entitlement, but it’s not like he’s helping the situation. If anything he seems to be pouring fuel on the fire with his public statements, and lord knows what sort of things he’s saying behind closed doors.

Honestly, what are his qualifications for this job? Looking good in Primeira Liga, which is essentially a slightly better version of the SPL. I mean even Darwin Nunez looked good in the primeira Liga and he’s just a sh*t Andy Carroll. And before you @ me Liverpool fans after his brace this weekend, let’s not forget Carroll once scored a brace against City.

Oliver, London

…Never have I been more convinced a coach is trying to get fired for the payout as Amorim.

No idea what it is, but you can bet Big Jim is regretting not sticking a probation period in the contract.

Tom (if he can take them down doing it, he’ll never go thirsty for a pint in a pub again; something else to think about Ruben, if you’re reading) Leyton

The five stages of a Man Utd defeat

Another game, another poor performance. I kid you not, I feel like I have watched the same game on repeat against Brighton for the last four seasons. Would they ever just pi$$ off?

We never seem to play well on big occasions of loss and remembrance, sure enough we couldn’t give the Law Man the footballing send off he deserved – RIP the King of the Stretford End.

Ironically, matches like this for Utd push you through the five stages of grief.

Denial – we’re not as bad as the league table suggests. This is the game we finally show up and show the world we’re back baby! “United! United! United!”

Anger – what the absolute f*ck is going on here?! That’s not defending, that’s a shambles. Catch the bloody ball! Move for him!! Shoot!!

Depression – oh here we go again. There’s Sir Alex. Remember those days? When all was good in the world, we were a joy to watch and actually attacked with purpose. We’re struggling to beat relegation fodder yet Liverpool are flying at the top of the league – pass me the pint of bleach and shot of flaming sambuca, goodbye cruel world.

Bargaining – I promise to do a bit more for charity if you let us turn this round. I swear I’ll stay humble if we start winning the big trophies again. No more baiting the opposition for me, just please let it be so.

Acceptance – well, it is what it is. You can’t win all the time. Every dog has their day and this just isn’t ours. Football works in cycles so our turn will come round again soon. It could be worse, we could be facing 115 charges and relegation (well that bargaining didn’t last).

Rangers in the Europa league up next. We’re back baby!!

Garey Vance, MUFC

Ange out too

There will be a clear pile on from Spurs fans today and Levy as oft is going to be a big target but two points on the manager.

Firstly, who in top level sport seriously advertises their tactics and strategy so publicly to the opposition and then also announces that no matter what, they are not going to change a thing? That’s idiotic to the point of it being utter nonsense.

Secondly, I heard Garry Mabbutt droning on yesterday about how Ange should only be judged when he has his injured players back and it’s an unprecedented injury crisis, blah blah.

How about waking up and realising that it’s the mangers’ stubborn and extreme tactics that has put that unprecedented strain on his beleaguered squad and is the single contributing factor causing the injuries.

The reason Ange is failing is, Ange. It’s really not that complicated.

Steven McBain, Singapore

Dr Tottenham?

Was it your lot who came up with Dr Tottenham? Phil McNulty now using it in single quotes. Will be used smugly on MOTD and other pundit places soon. At which point you will sadly have to stop using it. Such is life.

Finlay x

A happy Everton fan writes…

Well, despite how poor and injury decimated Spurs have been this season, I STILL did not see that coming.

I mean I can’t remember when we actually saw Everton play football. It’s almost like Dyche was holding us back, sitting O’Brien and Patterson on the bench, and playing for a smash and grab 1-0 win every match.

It was actually enjoyable and entertaining to watch, even if we did try to throw it away at the end.

As for Spurs, I do have a bit of sympathy for Ange as the injury list they have is nothing short of breathtaking and, as old UCLA basketball coaching legend John Wooden once said, “You have to play with what you have and not with what you wish you had.”

During this entire spell of Spurs underachievement, managerial changes, and player transfers, there’s been one single constant. One Daniel Levy.

Get rid of Levy and Spurs might actually achieve “Big Six” status rather than just being associated with it due to their location.

TX Bill (“We’re really gonna start firing on all cylinders when we get Dwight McNeil back” said no one ever. Well, I’m saying it.) EFC

Liverpool have not been ‘handed the title’

Not sure why clickbait journos and bookmakers are so quick to hand the title to Liverpool.

It’s just the 21st out of 38 games; that’s roughly equivalent to the 50th minute in a 90 minute game. What happened this weekend in the title race was akin to Arsenal failing to score an open goal followed by Liverpool countering and scoring at the other end.

Pivotal event? As pivotal as goals most definitely are. But it’s a goal in the 50th minute. Way too early to declare the game over, and way too much time for all kinds of events to occur.

Why didn’t Arsenal themselves have a bigger lead up to the 60th minute before being pegged back?

Given how we’ve choked the other 6 times we led, winning once; and given that we’ve won once in 35 years… I’m just happy we’re leading in the title race, but it’s way too early to declare the race over and the title heading to Liverpool.

Gab YNWA

“Certainly enjoyed the 4 point swing”

No complaints from Newcastle

I agree with Fat Man that it wasn’t dirty play that won it for Bournemouth. They committed a lot of quite robust fouls, but no Newcastle supporter has much right to complain about that, given what Burn, Joelinton and Guimaraes occasionally get away with. Stuart Atwell was less interested in the way the Bruno and Gordon buy fouls than most refs, but that’s just the luck of the draw. We got beat, plain as.

As far as I’m concerned, the weekend’s only saving grace was that so many other results gave me giggles (lol, Spurs).

Chris C, Toon Army DC