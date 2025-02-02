Ruben Amorim selection ‘ridiculous’ with Man Utd loss ‘more on him than anything else’

Football broadcaster Julien Laurens branded Ruben Amorim ‘ridiculous’ as the latest Manchester United loss was ‘more on him than anything else’.

Amorim made the bold call not to select a striker for United‘s game against Crystal Palace. But rather than having an attacking player the focal point of his attack, Kobbie Mainoo spent most of the game there.

That’s despite Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes – both of whom have played as a false nine previously – being on the pitch.

Over £100million worth of strikers, in Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, played 30 minutes each from the bench. United had two shots on target and lost 2-0.

Laurens blamed Amorim’s decisions for United losing and dropping to 13th in the table.

‘Ruben Amorim’s team selection and tactics today were ridiculous today, as we explained on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier today on Premier League Sunday. The defeat is on him more than anything else!’ he said on X.

Following on from that, Laurens suggested that a new United signing is progressing well. In his next post, he stated: ‘And while Manchester United were losing again at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, they are getting closer to a deal with Bayern Munich for Mathys Tel. They are clearly the front runners now even if Chelsea and Arsenal are still interested in him too.’

The latest on the Bayern striker stated that United were going to lodge a bid for him, with talks ongoing between the clubs in regards to the transfer.

That same report stated that the Red Devils could beat fellow interested side Arsenal to the late acquisition of the striker.

