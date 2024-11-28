Ruben Amorim says how Manchester United fans have made him feel at home is “special”.

Amorim claimed his first victory as Man Utd boss on Thursday night, defeating Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt 3-2 on his Old Trafford debut.

The victory came days after the Portuguese’s first match in charge away to Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

The Red Devils started both matches in the same fashion, taking the lead inside a minute against Bodo when Marcus Rashford netted in the second minute at Portman Road.

Alejandro Garnacho scored after an awful error from opposition goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, who caved under pressure from player of the match Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund was credited with the assist and scored an important brace to hand Man Utd an important Europa League victory.

The visitors took a shock 2-1 lead in the first half but the Dane scored a timely equaliser just before half-time and the winner five minutes into the second half.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd star who ‘doesn’t want to listen’ should be dropped by Amorim until he learns to be Steve Coppell

👉 ‘Pretender’ Kylian Mbappe is the French version of Marcus Rashford

👉 Ruben Amorim indulges in ‘loving’ SLAPS as Man Utd training session turns ‘bizarre’

Amorim enjoyed his first match at Old Trafford, saying that the fans and stadium gave him a “special” feeling.

He said: “Of course, I see what what everybody sees, good moments, difficult moments.

“There was some confusion in the end trying to hold the result, but the lads did a great job. They ran, they pressed, they tried to do the things we have worked on in the last three days and we won!

“Half of the stadium doesn’t know me, I came from Portugal and I did nothing for this club. Yet the way they make me feel at home is special.

“I will keep this to the end of my career.”

Amorim added: “We started well, but then suffered two goals in two transitions. I like the way the players tried to play our game.

“Sometimes we won the ball and have had problems in the past giving the ball away too much – the mindset is keeping the ball.

“They are really trying and I think we deserved the win.”

Meanwhile, match-winner Hojlund said Amorim’s 3-4-3 system is ideal for him.

Asked if it was a good game, the Dane replied: “Yes and no. It was a little bit of a bad start but we came back and showed character. We want to make sure these games don’t get too exciting. But it’s all about the three points, innit?

“He (Romano) told me not to think too much about the guys behind me and just work on what I can see in front of me. We saw that with the first goal.”

He added: “Obviously it’s going to take time and we can already see some patterns. Now for us it’s time to build.

“For me this system reminds me of how I played in a 3-4-3 at Atalanta. It suits me well.”

👉 MORE: Man Utd news | Ruben Amorim archives | Premier League calendar year table