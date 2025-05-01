Ruben Amorim (not) stumped by Man Utd question as Liverpool man keeps quiet

Ruben Amorim was asked a question which he answered while Liverpool are also pulled into the narrative as Federico Chiesa involved…

Pump up the volume

Liverpool have won the Premier League title but all is not well on Merseyside. Or at least that’s what the Mirror want you to believe.

Liverpool star’s silence on Premier League title win speaks volumes as Jose Mourinho waits

Congratulations first to the Mirror for finally acknowledging that silence, rather than a ‘cryptic message’, is the perfect way to ‘speak volumes’. Whoop. We have progress.

But we cannot help but think that Ferderico Chiesa’s ‘silence on Premier League title’ mostly ‘speaks volumes’ about how not arsed he is about social media; he has posted a grand total of five times since Christmas.

The Liverpool Echo go even further…

Federico Chiesa silence speaks volumes as Liverpool near key decision – ‘It’s not a charity’

We are told that Chiesa is ‘the lone Reds star yet to acknowledge becoming a Premier League champion on his public platforms’, which rather ignores the fact that he is entirely inactive on X and has posted five times in four months on Instagram. He is not an online kind of chap.

That ‘it’s not a charity’ line sounds harsh, mind. Who said that?

Of course the answer is ‘Andy Lonergan’, talking in 2020 about his own lack of title-winning appearances as a fourth-choice goalkeeper.

‘While a fourth-choice veteran goalkeeper is quite different to being a back-up forward,’ admits the Echo, while simultaneously shoehorning that quote into the headline to harvest all of the hungry clicks.

READ: Ten Premier League stars at risk of being poached by Real Madrid in summer rebuild

What’s the opposite of unison?

We’re not saying that it’s a quiet day for football news – it absolutely f***ing is – but this is the top football story on MailOnline:

People are saying the same thing about Cristiano Ronaldo’s bizarre behaviour after footballer appeared to ‘talk to GHOSTS’ following another disappointing performance in Saudi Arabia

There was some ‘bizarre behaviour’ from Ronaldo but are people really ‘saying the same thing’? Are they balls. THIS IS NOT NEWS.

The Mail write:

‘And fans were left bemused by Ronaldo’s actions as one said: ‘They knocked Ronaldo out of the AFC Champions League and my G started speaking to ghosts!’ ‘Another suporter added: ‘This guy is so dramatic.’ ‘However, others were more sympathetic to Ronaldo’s plight as one said: ‘I’m sad,’ before another quipped: ‘TOUGH,’ with a crying emoji.’

Literally, NOBODY said the same thing, G.

Ronaldo, you say?

Talking of Ronaldo…’Why Man Utd would have missed out on Ronaldo, Rooney and Keane if they had rivals’ unique transfer and selection policy’ is one hell of a click-thirsty way of The Sun saying that Athletic Bilbao only sign players from the Basque region. Which surely every f***er knows anyway.

Klopp that!

Manchester United face Atletico Bilbao (did you know they only have Basque players?) on Thursday night and Ruben Amorim was asked ahead of the game whether, rather like Jürgen Klopp when he was appointed Liverpool manager in 2015, he needed to turn “doubters into believers”.

“It’s not the most important thing,” was his initial answer, before he said at length that winning the Europa League would not “change anything in our problems” and would simply be a ‘shortcut’ into the Champions League.

But the Daily Telegraph wanted to crowbar the name of Klopp into the headline in the week Liverpool won the Premier League so…

Man Utd ‘shortcut’ to elite offered hope by Jurgen Klopp’s first season

This makes utterly no sense because Klopp won nothing in his first season, or indeed his first three seasons, so was given no ‘shortcut’ into the elite at all. It’s an entirely false equivalency.

Jason Burt knows this and writes further down the story: ‘Liverpool’s season in 2016 might provide some succour to United. How many survivors from it were there when they won the Champions League just three years later? Remarkably just one. Roberto Firmino.’

So the actual ‘hope’ is that Ruben Amorim can tear his Manchester United squad apart just like Klopp did at Liverpool?

Shame it’s got absolutely nothing to do with this semi-final clash with Athletic Bilbao or the ‘shortcut’ into the Champions League elite.

What I did in the holidays…

Over at the Manchester Evening News, they love a bit of ‘I saw’, ‘I watched’, ‘I spotted’, and now we have this:

I asked Ruben Amorim the key question on Manchester United and he could not answer it

The implication is very clear: the question was so piercing, so on-the-nose that Amorim was left speechless. Well done Samuel Luckhurst; you caught him out.

As Luckhurst writes – via some very lengthy nonsense about replica shirts:

‘The lure of re-entry to the Champions League would account for United’s Jekyll-and-Hyde form in the Premier League and Europa League. They have scored 12 goals in four knockout ties in the latter. They have mustered 12 goals in their past 12 league matches. ‘Ruben Amorim was at a loss to explain. “I don’t have a big explanation for that,” he shrugged.’

Shame then that the question, and a really quite lengthy answer, were recorded. He didn’t just ‘shrug’ and he didn’t just say those eight words. He actually said quite a lot…

🎥-🔴 Ruben Amorim asked why the team struggle to score in the #PL more than the #UEL 🗣️ “ I don’t know. We created a lot of chances but we didn’t score. Sometimes you don’t have an explanation for it.” pic.twitter.com/97KezpoGH1 — Beyond United (@BeyondUTD1) April 30, 2025

So we have fixed that headline for you…