Ruben Amorim is reportedly considering ‘springing a surprise’ with a left-field option ‘picked’ to ‘replace’ Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo.

Amorim has endured a rough start at Man Utd as they remain in the bottom half of the Premier League with seven matches of the 2024/25 season remaining.

Man Utd have been run terribly in recent years and a lot of work is required to get the Premier League giants back on track with a huge squad overhaul necessary.

United’s dire season leaves most of their squad at risk of being sold/released this summer and it’s even been suggested that Mainoo could be let go.

The Red Devils need to offload valuable talents to raise funds for signings, and Mainoo could bring in around £60-70m if he is sold.

READ: Big Midweek: Arsenal v Real Madrid, Bruno Fernandes FC, Emery in Paris, Leeds bottlejob



Mainoo was one of last season’s breakout stars as he shone for Man Utd and England, but his form has dipped this season as he’s been impacted by injuries and fatigue.

Chelsea were linked with Mainoo in January and it has been suggested that a move could be possible this summer with contract negotiations dragging on.

A report from Football Transfers claims ‘Man Utd would be loath to sell their homegrown star, but their hand could be forced due to their persistent struggles with PSR rules’.

This has led to a ‘willingness to experiment’ with centre-back Lisandro Martinez ‘picked’ as a possible replacement.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ferdinand tells ‘arrogant’ Man Utd star he ‘loves’ to ‘get out of there’ for one reason – ‘go to Napoli’

👉 Paul Scholes reveals unnamed Man Utd star requested ‘meeting’ after ‘taking offence’ to criticism

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed after latest TV announcement

Regarding the reasoning for this stance, the report explains.