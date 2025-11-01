Ruben Amorim has challenged a Manchester United to be “so much better” despite the fact he saved the Red Devils in their last Premier League match.

United lost their three-game winning streak when they drew 2-2 in the league with Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils were 1-0 up at the end of the first half through a Casemiro goal.

But Forest hit twice in the space of two minutes at the start of the second half two go ahead, and though United pulled it back through Amad Diallo with nine minutes of regular time left, securing the draw, they were unable to add a fourth win to their streak.

There are suggestions that Amad’s goal was the best that will be scored all season – he struck the ball on the volley from the edge of the box and it sailed into the right side of the Forest net.

It was Amad’s first goal of the season to go with two assists, in a deeper role – wing back – than he was used to playing prior to Amorim’s arrival at United.

The Ivorian has been challenged to be better than he’s currently being, though, with the manager feeling there is more to come from him.

He said: “Amad has a lot of talent. We have a lot of players who are young and talented. He can be so much better and be more consistent. You could see in first half he had some opportunities. He has potential to do better.”

On the game on the whole, Amorim said: “If I think about game, we lost control for five minutes. I feel in the recent past if we had had this situation [from 1-0 up and 2-1 down] we would have struggled so much more than today.

“My feeling is we played well but we dropped a little bit of energy. When we have the full energy we are the better team. My players are giving everything but we have the potential to do better.

“Sometimes we have these moments. In the end we lost two points and we need to get three points in the next game.”

That was picked up by pundit Nedum Onuoha, who said: “What we’re seeing from Manchester United is the sense of confidence from them. They weren’t flustered when they went 2-1 down and they will believe they can win this game now, which is something we wouldn’t have seen a few weeks ago.”

