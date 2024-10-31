Manchester United ‘earmarked’ two alternative managers to take the reins at Old Trafford before plumping for Ruben Amorim, with their top choice ‘refusing to entertain the possibility’ of replacing Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag was given his marching orders on Monday following defeat to West Ham, their fourth in eight Premier League games this season, which leaves them in 14th place in the table.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is currently in interim charge and led the Red Devils to a 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday – which provided pause for thought on the future of Casemiro – but doesn’t look likely to be at the helm too long with the United chiefs working quickly to complete a deal for Amorim to become the next permanent boss.

There are i’s to dot and t’s to cross as Sporting dig their heels in to prise as much compensation from United as possible, meaning there’s doubt as to whether Amorim will be in the dugout for the clash with Chelsea on Sunday, but it’s now a matter of when not if.

But the Portuguese boss may not be about to take charge at Old Trafford had the United chiefs had their way, with a GIVEMESPORT report claiming they had their eyes on two other managers before they approached Amorim.

It’s claimed they ‘were hit with an early setback when they began their attempts to replace Ten Hag as Xavi rejected the possibility of heading to Old Trafford’.

The Barcelona legend – who led the Catalan giants to the La Liga title in 2022/2023 before being shown the door at the end of last season – ‘made it clear that he did not want to be considered as a contender to fill the managerial vacancy’.

The report states:

‘GMS sources have been informed that Xavi did not entertain the idea of heading to Manchester United when he was asked whether replacing ten Hag would be of interest, and that decision played a crucial role in Sporting head coach Amorim being pinpointed as the ideal candidate. ‘Xavi decided Manchester United was not the right project for him to consider at this stage as he is taking time to reflect upon his managerial career so far and is keen to wait for the perfect job, GMS sources have learned, while he has doubts over whether he wants to ever work in the Premier League.’

The report adds that United identified Xavi and former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, who left the Bundesliga giants at the end of last season having led them to the Champions League final, as ‘two of the best out-of-work managers on the market and contemplated the prospect of handing them the reins’.

The report continues: