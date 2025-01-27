A former coach of Man Utd transfer target Patrick Dorgu has made the “cheeky” admission that he does not want the wing-back to join the Red Devils.

Dorgu is expected to be Ruben Amorim’s first signing as Man Utd head coach, with Serie A outfit Lecce reportedly requesting £34million for the Danish international.

The 20-year-old is a versatile wing-back with great height, strength and pace, and would likely slot straight in as Amorim’s first-choice left-wing-back if signed this month.

The Red Devils have reportedly failed with two bids for Dorgu but are poised to make a third approach this week.

Dorgu has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants, meaning his final match for Lecce could be Sunday’s 4-0 home defeat to Inter.

The youngster has been given a glowing review from his former Denmark Under-19s coach Jens Olsen, who says he is a “fast, forward-thinking” modern wing-back.

“You could say that it’s a very good picture of what football is like and how it may have developed,” Olsen told Tipsbladet.

“The thing is that there are many paths to the goal.

“Patrick left North Zealand and went to a slightly smaller place in Italy and took the chance there, where he has been really well-educated, especially in the defensive part of the game, where he may have lacked something at Lecce.

“I was really happy with him. I think he had some exciting skills. I had him on the national team, and he stuck with it pretty quickly.

“Patrick is fast, he is forward-thinking, he can head both offensively and defensively, and he has a very, very good left foot.

“He is a creative player who can also play on the pitch and solve some things. I am incredibly happy that I brought him in and just believed in him in that situation, and I am really happy for him, in terms of how his career has developed.”

However, Olsen believes such a promising player should avoid going to Man Utd due to their lack of “structure”.

“If I have to be a little cheeky, I hope he chooses something other than Manchester United right now,” he added.

“I don’t know if it’s a bad fit, but they’re just in a period where… I don’t know if you can afford to say no to United, but maybe somewhere where there’s a little more structure and where things fit in with his pace.

“Sometimes things have to go in the right order, if you can say it like that.”

His performance against Inter, however, did not garner similar praise.

Italian website Tuttomercatoweb gave Dorgu a 4.5 out of 10 rating and picked him out for ‘one mistake after another’ against the Serie A champions.

‘United want to take him to the Premier League, this unfortunate evening is not the best spot to sell him. He pushes, but in the back he makes one mistake after another: the one on the Nerazzurri’s second goal was a serious one,’ they wrote.

