Ruben Amorim transfer entourage for Liverpool move growing by the day after £30m link

Ruben Amorim continues to refuse to discuss rumours linking him with Liverpool’s upcoming managerial vacancy, but that has done nothing to stop his current players from getting linked with Anfield too.

If various reports are to be believed, Liverpool are treating Sporting as their own little Petiscos platter: a little bit of Goncalo Inacio, a bite of Ousmane Diomande, and why not a bit of Morten Hjulmand from that smorgasbord over there?

Marcus Edwards contract clause could allow Liverpool swoop

Joining the growing list of Lisboetas now is former Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards, who has worked under Amorim at Sporting since January 2022.

Football Insider report that Edwards would be available for a cool £30m this summer, adding that most Portuguese-based players have large buyout clauses in their contracts – though they stop short of suggesting those two things may be directly correlated in this instance.

They add that Edwards could be seen as a potential replacement for the mercurial Luis Diaz, who has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

However, as a left-footer who primarily plays off the right wing, Edwards would surely be a closer fit for replacing Mohamed Salah, himself the subject of constant speculation with just over a year left on his contract.

The 25-year-old former England youth international has been an important player for Sporting since making the move to Portugal, racking up 21 goals and 25 assists in 107 appearances in all competitions.

However, Edwards has found himself operating from the bench as often as not over the past three months and has not added to either tally since scoring twice in a 5-1 win over Estoril back on 5th January.

Sporting primed for further trophy glory under Ruben Amorim

Sporting are four points clear at the top of the Liga Portugal with a game in hand over Benfica in second place, having also overcome their cross-city rivals in the Taca de Portugal semi-finals (equivalent to the FA Cup) earlier this month.

Claiming both trophies would take Amorim’s haul at Sporting to six following his arrival at the club in March 2020, earning the 39 year old a reputation as one of Europe’s best young managers and potentially putting him in the frame to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Amorim also won the Taca da Liga – the equivalent of the League Cup – with Braga just before making the move to Sporting.