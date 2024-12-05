Ruben Amorim ‘verbally exploded’ in ‘vicious’ attack on one Man Utd man

Ruben Amorim ‘bellowed’ in a ‘vicious verbal explosion’ on Wednesday night at the Emirates. It obviously speaks volumes.

But first, who’s ignoring Arsenal and talking Amorim because it suits their narrative?

It’s all about Amorim

‘Since his arrival in Manchester last month, the new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been greeted with the kind of uncritical fervour usually reserved for prophets and demagogues,’ writes Oliver Holt in the opening line of a Daily Mail match report after some team or other beat United.

Has he? Holt’s own colleague Ian Ladyman wrote after the draw at Ipswich that ‘United did look a little bit better than the rancid rabble left behind by Erik ten Hag’ but admitted that Andre Onana was United’s best player in that game. We’re not sure that counts as being greeted like a prophet or demagogue.

And after a nervy win over average Europa League opposition, Amorim’s tactics were described as ‘bonkers’. And United were described as “very average” by one pundit after a 4-0 win over Everton.

What you’ve done there, Mr Holt, is construct a straw man that you are very happy to set on fire after *checks notes* the team in 11th lost 2-0 to the team in third away from home.

Charisma and charm will get you so far but, as Amorim knows, they will not get a team with United’s glaring issues beyond an accomplished side like Arsenal who have got over a blip caused by an injury to Martin Odegaard and are racing back into the title race again.

Well no. None of us thought that Manchester United were good enough to go away to Arsenal and win. We’re not entirely sure why this is an Amorim story at all. Most people watched that match and wrote about Arsenal’s prowess from set-pieces.

And here’s Holt, tasked with writing a match report, not actually mentioning the name of either Arsenal scorer – in a game that takes them within seven points of Liverpool – until the 20th paragraph. Not important, you see.

It’s more important that he proved right about Amorim after he wrote last month ‘why Man United fans should not expect a quick fix when Ruben Amorim arrives at a club addicted to making mistakes’.

It’s clearly more important that Manchester United are cut down to size.

United were improved from the Ten Hag days but there is a lot, lot further to go before they can think about titles again.

Well yes. They have finished sixth, third and eighth in the last three seasons. Of course they cannot ‘think about titles’ any time soon. Any more than Tottenham can ‘think about titles’ any time soon. Amorim will not be judged in the short term on winning the Premier League title.

But then Holt appears to have a short memory, writing: ‘It was Arsenal’s 500th game at The Emirates since their move from Highbury and this season may represent their best chance of winning the title since that ground move.’

They were literally five points ahead of Manchester City at this stage two years ago, having picked up more points and scored more goals, but whatever. And that’s before we talk about the Leicester season.

But you can forgive him for forgetting the details, because this altogether expected result was entirely about shooting down the ‘bluebirds (who) have been spotted fluttering overhead, spewing heart emojis’ behind Amorim. Maybe leave your agenda at the door next time, Oliver.

Hid Vicious

It’s particularly odd to read this narrative that Ruben Amorim is being treated like a prophet when you see the coverage elsewhere, with the Mirror spotting a moment of ‘deliberately cruel or violent’ act from the Portuguese manager that literally nobody else did.

Ruben Amorim’s vicious ‘hairdryer’ moment speaks volumes about future at Man Utd

‘Vicious’ is a call. And of course it’s a ‘hairdryer’ moment despite nobody – not even the writer – describing it as such.

Mediawatch has searched high and low for any footage or even any mention of this ‘vicious’ outburst. Not in any minute-by-minute, not in any ‘things we noticed’, not in any social media clip.

We’re not saying it didn’t happen, but we suspect that a moment spotted only by one man did not ‘speak volumes about future at Man Utd’. And we suspect that ‘vicious’ may be a slight exaggeration.

After introducing Amad as a makeshift wing-back at the half-time interval, Amorim verbally exploded on the touchline when the Ivorian failed to satisfy his demands.

He ‘verbally exploded’? He must have done it very quietly so that nobody else noticed. It’s quite the trick.

As he lagged behind play on the near touchline, Amorim began shouting venomously towards his player, thrusting and waving his arms towards Arsenal’s box. Amorim was so passionate and animated, he even leaned towards Amad, who was only a few metres from his clutches, to bellow his instructions – it was as if to say, next time, you will make the final third and not be languishing so far behind play.

It’s ‘venomous’ as well as ‘vicious’ now. And he’s ‘bellowing’. That sounds like quite the outburst; how bizarre that it was noticed by literally nobody else but Mirror man Ryan Taylor.

