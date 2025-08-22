Ruben Dias extends Man City stay until 2029 to ‘win more trophies’ in ‘special place’

Ruben Dias has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City, tying him to the Etihad until 2029.

The Portugal international has been a pillar of Pep Guardiola’s defence since arriving from Benfica in 2020 for £62m, making 223 appearances and lifting four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, the Community Shield, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

He was named Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year in his debut season, becoming the first defender to win the award since 1989, and also collected the Premier League Player of the Season and Manchester City’s Player of the Season awards.

Dias captained Man City for the first time in 2021 and was central to the club’s historic treble-winning campaign in 2022/23.

“My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware,” Dias said.

“I want to thank my teammates, Pep, Hugo [Viana], the coaching staff and everyone at the club. This is such a special place, and I am grateful every single day for the support I receive.

“Now the hard work begins, and I want to promise the fans that I will give everything to win more trophies and bring more success to City.”

“I love Manchester, it is my home now, and I love the Manchester City fans,” he added.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Tottenham, Eze, Man Utd, Moyes, Goldbridge

👉 Haaland is odds-on favourite for Golden Boot after ONE game

👉 ‘Diamond’ Tijjani Reijnders told where he can beat Kevin De Bruyne in Man City future prediction

“Their support from day one has been absolutely unbelievable, and I appreciate them a lot. When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time, I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.”

Director of football Hugo Viana praised Dias for his consistency and leadership: *“As a club, we’re really excited that Ruben has signed a new contract and committed his long-term future to the club.

“His hard work, professionalism and sheer dedication are clear to all of us every single day. He is a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. He is one of our captains, the players listen to him and Pep and the coaching staff love working with him. He is the ultimate professional.

“His performances over the past five years have been outstanding, and he is a big reason why we have been so successful. Every time Ruben pulls on a City shirt, he gives his all for the badge, and we are so happy to know he will be here for the next four years.”*

Pep Guardiola recognised Dias’s influence early on, saying back in 2021 that he was “so important for the continuity and leadership and for the quality when he has played.”