Rudiger vows to ‘smash’ and ‘beat’ Mbappe in Champions League final ahead of summer switch

Antonio Rudiger has vowed to smash potential future team-mate Kylian Mbappe if Real Madrid meet Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Madrid and PSG landed on opposite sides of the draw and could meet in the showcase event at Wembley on June 1.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men drew Manchester City in the last eight of the competition and dispatched of the reigning champions on penalties after drawing 4-4 on aggregate, while the Parisiens overcame a 3-1 home defeat in their first leg against Barcelona to qualify as 6-4 winners on aggregate.

Mbappe was relatively quiet in the tie – especially in the first leg – but scored the final two goals in the second leg to send his side in to the semi-final, where they will take on Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid, meanwhile, have Bayern Munich, with the first leg taking place at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening.

A PSG-Los Blancos final would have an extra spice to it with Mbappe expected to join the latter when he becomes a free agent this summer.

Mbappe has reportedly reached an agreement with the La Liga giants, though it has been reported that an announcement will not come until it is impossible for the two clubs to meet in this season’s Champions League.

Given the draw, this might not happen until the season officially ends, with Real Madrid and PSG both the favourites to win their respective ties.

The narrative truly is outstanding.

Should the two European giants meet in the Champions League final, Madrid defender Rudiger has joked (we hope) that he will “smash” Mbappe if he dribbles past him.

“If we face him in the final, we’ll beat him,” Rudiger said. “And if he passes me, I’ll smash him.”

Rudiger also discussed the rumours involving Mbappe and Madrid, stating: “The best players in history have always come to Real Madrid.

“He’s one of the best players in the world, so it would be a good match.”

He then added with a smirk: “Who says that he’s coming? It’s not official.”

