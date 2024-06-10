Rudiger trains away from main Germany squad after he ‘almost came to blows’ with teammate

Antonio Rudiger ‘almost came to blows’ with a Germany teammate in a training session days before the hosts open their Euro 2024 campaign against Scotland.

Rudiger is set to start in defence for Julian Nagelsmann’s team but has always been a bit of a hot head and illustrated his firey character in training on Monday.

‘Just blow the whistle!’

Bild report that the Real Madrid star was a direct opponent of Niclas Fullkrug – whom Rudiger faced in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund only last weekend – in a crossing exercise and the former Chelsea man ‘kept pulling down’ the striker.

After one particularly ‘tough duel’ Fullkrug lay on the ground and shouted at coach Mads Buttgereit: “Just blow the whistle!”

The report claims Fullkrug approached Rudiger, both pushed each other and they almost come to blows’ before assistant coach Sandro Wagner had to intervene and separate them.

Shortly after the fight was broken up Rudiger ‘applauded Fullkrug mockingly’ as the striker ‘stomped past’.

‘Runs with the personal trainer’

Wagner had to calm Rudiger down and the centre-back ‘no longer goes to the team after that’ and ‘instead did runs with the personal trainer’.

The report does though add that Fullkrug and Rudiger normally get on very well, with Fullkrug recently naming the Madrid star as one of his closest allies in the squad.

Fullkrug later took to Instagram to post a picture of the paid captioned “jumping into Euro week,” to which Rudiger responded “Luuuuuckkkkkkkkeeeee” along with a heart emoji.

Ahead of Germany’s Euros opener against Scotland, Fullkrug reflected on their 2-1 friendly win over Greece

He said: “We learnt some lessons from the Greece game which will be useful against Scotland. I’m interested to see how the coaches will prepare us for the game.

“I watched a Scotland match and they played differently to how I expected. They press very high. Against us, there’ll be phases where they’ll sit deeper.

“They try to get into shooting situations as quickly as possible, so it’ll be important that we counter that and not let them show their dynamism. We’ll prepare intensively this week. It’s not just about preparing for the opponent, but also keeping our energy levels up and improving ourselves.”

Germany’s campaign continues as they face Hungary in their second group match before concluding the group stage against Switzerland.