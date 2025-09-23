You might not have been paying Scottish football any attention; I know how many of you disparage it and feel it has nothing to tell you about football or anything else. But that’s a mistake. There is much to learn.

Rangers, for example, provide a good lesson in the blinkered idiocy of many chairmen and how they operate. Typically so. If you want to get it wrong, Rangers provide an example of how not to do it.

In the summer they appointed Russell Martin. It’s been absolutely horrible. They’ve not won in the league, made a complete horlicks of trying to qualify for the Champions League, lie one off the bottom of the league, nine points adrift of Celtic and Hearts, below myriad clubs of far, far lesser resources and on top or perhaps because of that, he seems to have alienated half the squad. He has the passive-aggressive air of a man who believes he’s right; it’s just the facts that are wrong.

Worse yet, he is totally naive in the ways of the Glasgow clubs, alternating between publicly blaming players and talking like Rangers are just a club on his CV, trying to duck any responsibility for their form by saying effectively ‘not my fault, gov, it was all terrible before I got here’. He behaves like Rangers are a project who are lucky to have him. As soon as fans perceive that, you’re finished.

On Saturday, thousands boycotted the game in a mass protest at Martin and chief executive, Patrick Stewart. This reduced the normal 51,000 down to 34,000. It was a remarkable collective action, the likes of which football rarely sees on this scale. The atmosphere was toxic, and even though Rangers won the League Cup game, it will do nothing to pacify supporters and Martin won’t/can’t last much longer. Who will replace him is anyone’s guess but the very appointment of Martin tells us much.

Bear in mind the club has new owners. A takeover of the club in the summer saw a consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises become majority shareholders. And there were great hopes, which were immediately dashed by seemingly thoughtless, haphazard summer recruitment and equal lack of clarity on the pitch.

Saying things like “coming to a club like this, I knew the intensity of it,” doesn’t help because he clearly doesn’t. Different rules apply in Glasgow. You cannot expect fans to sit through some terrible performances, promising them jam tomorrow. They and Celtic are huge clubs in terms of attendance and cultural heft. This provides a unique context. These behemoths are playing wee teams who maybe get 5, 6 or 10,000 to a game. They might have a good team but when Rangers or Celtic can’t beat them, it looks a bit pathetic and weak. It won’t be tolerated.

Quite why Martin was appointed in the first place is a mystery. You’d think being record-breakingly terrible at Southampton might have warned them off. But no, he was a Premier League manager and they’re all in awe of that and have an inbuilt inferiority complex whereby being rubbish at Southampton means he’d be good enough to beat St. Mirren.

And I bet he interviews well. He’s got all the chat and a grating ‘I’m not bothered, me’ self-confidence. He doubtless knows the whole lexicon of buzz words designed to imply he’s a modern, progressive manager. In short, not a Scottish man with an impenetrable accent who you can’t tell if is drunk or sober. These people are impressed by such vacuity. So you can interview well but be poor at the actual job because the people appointing the manager are all surface and superficiality.

I’m not even sure what kind of game he sets out for the team to play. I assume it’s a high-pressing, energetic one, simply because that’s what he thinks is modern, even though it didn’t work in the Premier League and is now largely out-dated and he doesn’t have the team to play it. And I think this is widely the case.

Recruitment in football seems very hit and miss, even with all the money at stake. Why appoint Ruben Amorim, when not playing a rigid system was never what was wrong with the team? It’s for superficial reasons, not football reasons. It seems if you turn up with your floppy hair and say ‘high pressing’, ‘turnover’ and ‘low block’ a few times, they’re impressed.

Weirdly such managers, despite their shortcomings and in Martin’s case, naked failure, seem to not realise they’re rubbish and doggedly stick to the same methods as if to prove they’re right, no matter how many times they’re proven wrong.

Martin will be sacked and he’ll go back down south with a big pay-off like it never even happened and he’ll repeat the trick at another club who are equally naive. Our clubs are too often in the hands of fools who are impressed by all the wrong things. I predict, having proven stupid over this appointment, they’ll try an unimpressive domestic appointment next, because doing the opposite of what went wrong qualifies as an intelligent approach in their feeble minds.