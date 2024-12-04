A Dutch pundit has hit out at Leicester City as he suspects Ruud van Nistelrooy chose the wrong club after leaving Manchester United.

Last week, Premier League strugglers Leicester City appointed Van Nistelrooy to replace Steve Cooper.

After Van Nistelrooy had a successful brief stint as PSV Eindhoven’s manager, the Dutchman returned to Man Utd in the summer as he was named Erik ten Hag’s assistant.

Van Nistelrooy enhanced his reputation last month as he had three games and a draw in his four matches as interim boss after Ten Hag lost his job.

The 48-year-old departed Man Utd following Ruben Amorim’s arrival, but he made a swift return to football after being approached to take over at Leicester City.

Van Nistelrooy has enjoyed a dream start at Leicester City as his side beat West Ham 3-0 at The King Power Stadium on Tuesday night to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Before this match, Van Nistelrooy admitted he was “astonished” at the level of interest in him after leaving Man Utd.

“What happened after the games, the amount of interest which was there all of a sudden, for me, the options which came along, I was astonished,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“I thought, ‘it was four games, and I’ve managed a full season at PSV’. We won the Dutch Cup and the Charity Shield and the championship with Jong PSV as well.

“It never got this reaction from the football world. Apparently it provoked this reaction and I was only happy with that. To get into conversations with different parties, and to get into a position which felt really good for me. Now I’m here.”

The Foxes certainly benefitted from a new manager bounce as they produced a spirited performance against West Ham and won after being clinical on the counter-attack. However, the outcome could easily have been different as Julen Loptegui – who is the firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked – rued his team’s failure to score despite having 31 shots.

Dutch pundit Johan Derksen suspects Van Nistelrooy could regret his decision to join Leicester City as they are a “very vulnerable team”.

“He said that after leaving Manchester United, he had a lot of offers. I don’t know if he chose the right club,” Derksen said.

“Look, at the beginning of the season, the coach sacked at Nottingham Forest [Cooper,] went to Leicester City. And after just a couple of games, he was sacked. Then you know there’s internal panic at a club like that.”

He added: “They have a weak team, and goals have to be scored by the very old Vardy. And they don’t have a very good goalkeeper.

“It’s a very vulnerable team, and it’ll be a world achievement if he manages to keep this bunch in the top division. And an immediate relegation is not good for his career.”