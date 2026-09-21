Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool chiefs will not be happy with manager Andoni Iraola’s decision to keep Ryan Gravenberch out of his starting line-up.

Gravenberch has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Bayern Munich for £34.2million.

In March 2026, Liverpool decided to reward the 24-year-old defensive midfielder for his impressive performances with a new long-term deal.

Gravenberch is now under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2032.

Liverpool manager Iraola, though, has not been playing the Dutchman from the start lately.

Iraola, who was appointed the Liverpool manager in the summer of 2026 following the departure of Arne Slot, handed just two starts in the Premier League to Gravenberch this season.

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The 24-year-old has also played only 21 minutes in the Champions League for Liverpool this campaign.

Against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, Gravenberch came on as a substitute after just 81 minutes.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Carragher believes that Iraola not playing Gravenberch much will not have pleased his bosses at the club.

The pundit made the comments in the context of Florian Wirtz having yet another poor game for Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher on Andoni Iraola stance on Ryan Gravenberch

Carragher told Sky Sports: “Wirtz wouldn’t be in my Liverpool team.

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“Manchester City at home, for me, he can’t be in the team.

“The things I’ve liked so far about Iraola, he’s had the courage to make big decisions.

“Ryan Gravenberch has just signed a hefty contract on a five-year deal on massive money, because they thought him and Szoboszlai were going to be the future of the midfield going forward. He’s not playing.

“Now, I can imagine the guys at the top of the club looking at that, thinking we’ve just given him a hefty contract. But no, he’s not playing.

“The full-back situation, he keeps changing the full-backs, he’s dropped Jeremie Frimpong straight away.

“Milos Kerkez has been in and out. So he’s made decisions.

“But sooner or later he’s going to have to make a decision on Florian Wirtz, and, for me, I hope it’s sooner.

“Not because I don’t like Florian Wirtz, I’m desperate for the kid to do well.

“I just want Liverpool to win. That’s it, basically.

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