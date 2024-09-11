Ryan Gravenberch split the atom with this jaw-dropping 75-yard NFL pass

The 2024-25 season might only be three weeks old, but Ryan Gravenberch is playing with the single-minded purpose of an assassin looking to avenge the death of his beloved.

Gravenberch has been given a new lease of life under Arne Slot at Liverpool, starting all three matches in the number six role and blossoming into an elite operator.

This form is a huge difference to last term as he struggled to establish himself under Jurgen Klopp following his move from Bayern Munich. And the player himself believes that the confidence he receives from his new boss Slot has contributed to his eye-catching displays.

