Arsenal ‘will knock on door’ for French defender after Spurs ‘sent scouts’ to watch Man Utd clash

Sacha Boey competes for the ball with Rasmus Hojlund.

Premier League club Arsenal are expected to ‘knock on Galatasaray’s door’ for French right-back Sacha Boey, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has played every single minute for the Turkish outfit this season, including all six Champions League qualifiers and two group stage matches.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Boey for a while now and it was reported in June that Mikel Arteta’s side had made a bid for the player, though this was refuted by Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer expert did say that the Frenchman is one of the players ‘appreciated’ by the Gunners with Galatasaray asking for ‘more than €20million’ (£17.4million).

And it has recently been reported by Turkish outlet Milliyet that Arsenal ‘will knock on Galatasaray’s door’ in the winter transfer window.

There is no mention of a potential transfer fee, but if Arteta is to sign a player for a certain position in January, it probably would be a right-back.

They were believed to be interested in signing Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

Fresneda joined Portuguese giants Sporting in August, so that ship has sailed.

READ MORE: Premier League uncapped XI as two surprising Spurs men get international nods

Arsenal are not the only club interested in signing Boey, according to a report from Fotospor.

It is claimed that both Arsenal and Tottenham sent scouts to watch the French full-back against Manchester United on October 3.

Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolves, Lazio, and AC Milan scouts were also in attendance for the Champions League clash at Old Trafford, it is claimed.

Boey’s international future is up in the air with France and Cameroon both tracking him.

He has played for France at under-17, 18, and 20 levels but is also eligible for the African nation.

Cameroon manager Rigobert Song said last September that he refuses to “wait around every day” for Boey to make a decision on who will represent at senior level.

At 23 years of age, you would expect the 23-year-old to make a decision fairly soon.

He was included in France’s squad for the U21 European championships in the summer but could not compete after sustaining an ankle injury.

France manager Didier Deschamps was recently asked about Boey.

He told reporters: “There are other players like Sacha Boey who play right-back and we follow.

“We’re following Sacha Boey. There will be competition in this area.

“I think I have chosen the right squad for the French national team. We have a lot of top players. But we are open to new choices.”

Meanwhile, reliable transfer journalist Fabrice Hawkins said on Thursday evening that there is interest coming from clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Hawkins says Galatasaray wants to extend Boey’s contract.

He wrote on X: ‘Galatasaray is trying to extend Sacha Boey Ongoing discussions to extend the lease by one year, until June 2026.

‘For the moment the positions are far apart Boey likes the club. He is deep in thought. PL and Bundesliga teams follow him.’

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions Week 9: Savage predicts Chelsea vs Arsenal and a win for Man Utd