Sack Erik ten Hag? Man Utd have far bigger issues than the failing Dutchman

Manchester United’s season descended even deeper into the fiery pits of hell with a disgraceful 3-0 loss to a second-string Newcastle United at Old Trafford that ended their defence of the Carabao Cup and raised even more even questions about the future of the fast-sinking Erik ten Hag. But should United sack him? No. And here’s why…

Of course, there are reasons why Ten Hag is under serious pressure; this is Manchester United after all (insert Gary Neville meme). There are standards and expectations, mostly from the fanbase rather the owners at this juncture.

After a promising first campaign in charge, second-season syndrome has arrived in spectacular fashion. United have no style of play, no discernible tactics, no passion and no clue right now. They have lost eight of their 15 games to date, conceded 26 goals and scored just 18 times. Simply put, Ten Hag and the team have been beyond dreadful.

Recent weeks, and particularly the back-to-back 3-0 home losses to Manchester City and Newcastle, brought back memories of David Moyes’ same results against City and Liverpool in the spring of 2014 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s losses to the same sides (2-0 to City, 5-0 to Liverpool) just two years ago.

It has the same death march feel that was around in the dog days of Jose Mourinho’s reign at the back end of 2018, with the toxicity at a similar level, even if not so much aimed at the manager himself.

At a normal club, and particularly one akin to the size of United, Ten Hag would be removed without a moment’s hesitation, but United are not a normal club and have not been for so, so long. In fact, there are few more dysfunctional and destructive clubs amongst the elite, with only Chelsea and Everton competing for that dubious honour in the Premier League.

There are far bigger issues at United than the team and the manager, even if both are failing in extraordinary style right now. The players don’t seem to care. Scratch that, sorry, they do care…about their shirt sizes! You cannot help but laugh at the tragic nature of that briefing. Sympathy on the other hand? Not so much.

The club is rotten to the core and that all comes from the top down. United are a house of cards, there is no base level to fall towards as the foundations are built on sand. It can only raise itself so high (as seen last season) before it collapses back down (as seen with every manager post-Fergie).

Side note: it is fitting that United have been embarrassed by two state-owned clubs (albeit very-well-run ones) this week – they are looking for sportswashing success while the debt-saddled United, one of the only clubs capable of competing with them (record revenues last week), are stumbling around aimlessly. It is a sad representation of modern football.

Why would anyone trust the Glazers or the board to select the right replacement? These are the same crowd that are on their fifth permanent manager in ten years after being gifted with the greatest manager of all time. There have also been four caretaker/interims. This lot don’t have a clue.

Why should they make the call and not Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering he is set to take over ‘sporting operations’ if or when his for-now minority ownership is signed, sealed and delivered? Now, who knows how that working relationship will turn out, but that is his and his team’s alleged remit. They might not want the potential Ten Hag replacement by the time they have their foot in the door, which would cause even more chaos.

What would sacking Ten Hag achieve? He had the best season post-Fergie; he is the only manager in that time to both win a trophy and achieve a top-four finish. He also seemed the only one who had a hold on the club in by far the toughest off-field circumstances over the last decade.

As long as the Glazers remain charge, the cycle of (slight) boom and full-blown bust will continue. It happens every two years if you didn’t notice. No one wants a ‘refresh’ by this point surely? Louis van Gaal, Mourinho and, most publicly while at the club, Ralf Rangnick spoke of the widespread disease engulfing a once-proud institution.

Rangnick said United didn’t need cosmetic surgery, but open heart surgery, and that it is just not down to one person or one manager. His brutal honesty was appreciated.

Finally, who on earth would even want the job? Would any top manager risk the reputational damage? Talk of Roberto De Zerbi is ridiculous – he is thriving in a perfect situation at Brighton and will likely get big offers next summer; why join the mad house and throw that all away?

Maybe an interim could come in but knowing United and their views on women, it would be ‘give it Giggsy til the end of the season’. Steve McClaren or his Dutch alias would also be on brand. This writer’s preference? Roy Keane and an All or Nothing series of him in the dressing room.

Talk of changing manager removes focus from the main issue at the club: getting the Glazers out, which is the exact tactic those leeches have used for years.

