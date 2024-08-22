Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC.

Former Match of the Day presenter Jermaine Jenas has responded to being sacked by the BBC during an appearance on talkSPORT on Thursday evening.

On Thursday afternoon, BBC announced Jenas has been sacked. This means he will no longer appear as a presenter on Match of the Day and The One Show.

A source for The Sun said Jenas is “not happy about the decision”, which was made after he was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

The report from The Sun explained: “This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC. Complaints were raised concerning Jermaine’s behaviour.

“After some immediate routine enquiries, the decision was taken to take him off air, and terminate his contract.

“The BBC’s new Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski has been heavily involved in this whole process, and is adamant that his new house is firmly in order, and there are no skeletons. At present, the feeling is he won’t be back on the BBC.”

On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the BBC said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Bizarrely, Jenas was appearing as a guest presenter on talkSPORT when the news of his exit from the BBC surfaced.

Jenas was subsequently questioned about his sacking. He said he is “not happy about it” and insisted there are “two sides” to the story.

“I can’t really talk about it. As you can probably see, I’m not happy about it. But currently, as it stands I’m going to have to let the lawyers deal with it,” Jenas said during his appearance on talkSPORT on Thursday evening.

“There’s two sides… that’s all I can say now.”

He added: “I’m not happy about this situation. I’m going to be speaking to my lawyers about it, is all I can say right now.”

Jenas refused to say whether legal proceedings had begun and after deciding against giving a detailed response to most questions, the talkSPORT interviewer said: “I can see you’re fuming.”

A spokesperson for talkSPORT says the station was “made aware of a breaking news story involving Jermaine Jenas as he went on air for a one-off presenting slot on talkSPORT Drive”.

Meanwhile, a statement from talkSPORT said: “We made a decision – with Jermaine – that he should continue to present the show.

“Given the array of serious allegations being reported as the story continues to evolve, it’s for Jermaine as a private individual to address them in the way he chooses.

“There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on talkSPORT in the immediate future.”