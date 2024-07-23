According to reports, Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is “really disappointed and sad” about his situation at the Premier League giants.

The 25-year-old progressed through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and has made 80 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Chalobah was a Chelsea regular for a couple of years, but a serious thigh injury saw him miss much of the 2023/24 campaign.

The defender returned to full fitness in February and impressed during the run-in. He made 17 appearances for Chelsea as they ended the season strongly to finish sixth in the Premier League.

Chalobah to leave Chelsea…?

Despite this, Chelsea’s hierarchy decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this summer and this controversial call could be the final nail in Chalobah’s coffin as he’s expected to leave in the coming weeks.

New head coach Enzo Maresca has not included Chalobah in his Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour of the United States. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims he is “really disappointed and sad about the situation”.

Romano said: “Chalobah is really disappointed and sad about the situation. He thought he did his best for Chelsea in the second part of last season after coming back from injury.

“We can say it’s almost over between Chelsea and Trevoh Chalobah; they are looking for solutions. They will look at several possibilities in England, Germany, and Italy.”

A report from Caught Offside claims ‘Chalobah remains surplus to requirements and the player himself is willing to move on elsewhere to continue his professional career’.

The report claims Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham are the three Premier League clubs ‘interested’ in signing Chalobah this summer and one team ‘will make an opening offer of £20m’.

