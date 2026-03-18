Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly eyeing an exit from Manchester United and has been ‘offered’ to a European giant, with four more stars also facing departures.

Most of United‘s squad have benefited from the appointment of interim boss Ruben Amorim, though Zirkzee’s standing at the club has remained unchanged.

Netherlands international Zirkzee flattered to deceive in his debut season following his £36.5m move from Serie A side Bologna and was upgraded last summer.

The performances of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have left Zirkzee down the pecking order and the Dutchman appears to be on borrowed time at Man Utd.

Zirkzee has been heavily linked with an exit in the past two transfer windows, with Italian outlet Tuttosport claiming he has been left ‘discouraged and saddened’ by his situation at Old Trafford.

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Journalist Nicolo Schira, meanwhile, claims Zirkzee is ‘ready to leave’ Man Utd, who have ‘offered’ him to Juventus.

Schira said on X: ‘Joshua #Zirkzee is open to a possible return to #SerieA in the summer transfer window: he has been offered to #Juventus, which had asked info for him last January and will evaluate this possibility in the next months.’

The Daily Briefing have similar information, with journalist Mark Brus claiming on Wednesday morning that the forward is ‘increasingly likely’ to move elsewhere in the summer. It is also noted that he ‘remains highly regarded’ by Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma.

Despite Man Utd’s recent form, another sizable overhaul is expected in the summer as club chiefs look to raise funds for a midfield rebuild.

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It has already been confirmed that Casemiro will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer and a report from The Sun has shed light on United’s plan for a ‘brutal summer clearout’.

According to reports, ‘four stars are facing the axe’ as they ‘could let up to four goalkeepers leave’ in the summer.

The Red Devils ‘plan to sell’ Andre Onana once his loan spell at Turkish side Trabzonspor has finished, and ‘club sources expect’ current No.2 Altay Bayindir to be sold too.

Turkish giants Besiktas are said to be ‘interested’ in signing Bayindir in the summer, while Tom Heaton and Dermot Mee could also be let go.

The report adds: ‘United are planning to sit down with third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton in the coming weeks to settle his future. Heaton turns 40 next month and is open-minded about whether to extend his contract into next season or retire.

‘Reserve goalie Dermot Mee could also be released.’

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