Man Utd transfer: £100m Everton signing ‘makes sense’ as Ten Hag should avoid ex-Ajax favourite

Louis Saha believes the signing of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite “makes sense” for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing Branthwaite in the summer, with the Toffees looking to receive a fee in the region of £100million.

The 21-year-old has been a rock at the back for Sean Dyche this season and is attracting interest from many top clubs.

He looks like a player who would improve Erik ten Hag’s defence, but for the price being mooted, they can surely do better.

£100m or not, former United striker Saha thinks the signing of Branthwaite “makes sense”.

Asked if the Everton star has the potential to be one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, Saha told Betfred: “Yes, I think so. He’s a talented defender that’s very aggressive and quick.

“I like his left foot and how he’s a tall player that can dominate in the air. I do believe his reading of the game needs improvement, but I do believe he can still improve and he has a lot of potential.

“I can understand why Manchester United are interested in signing him.

“There are other defenders at the club currently that can help Jarrad realise his potential and I do believe a move for him makes sense.”

READ MORE: Who creates the most chances in the Premier League?

Another defender United are reportedly interested in signing is Matthijs de Ligt, who is open to leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Ten Hag managed De Ligt at Ajax and has a knack for signing former players, or players with Eredivisie experience at least.

“I do believe that Matthijs is a top player,” Saha added. “However, he’s another former Erik ten Hag player that’s been linked with a move to Old Trafford and those sorts of links need to be controlled.

“It should all depend on whether he actually fits the team, not if he fits the manager.

“You need to consider what individualistic qualities he can add to this team and shouldn’t consider a move on the sole basis that the manager likes him. It has to be more than that.

“It’s obviously helpful that he’s worked with Erik before, but he shouldn’t be linked purely by association.

“We’re not trapped and the club is bigger than the manager, so players should only move to Old Trafford if they fit the club.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Ten Hag favourite De Ligt tops ranking of Netherlands squad on Reds transfer chances