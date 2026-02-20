Hoddle calls out Arsenal star Saka – ‘Blah, blah, blah – it wasn’t right’

Bukayo Saka has been criticised for his response to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Wolves on Wednesday.

The Gunners gave up a two-goal lead against rock bottom Wolves on Wednesday in a huge blow to their Premier League title chances having been held 1-1 by Brentford last week.

It means the title is now in the hands of rivals Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Newcastle to the Etihad on Sunday night ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

After his goal gave Arsenal the lead at Molineux before they collapsed, Saka admitted the dressing room was “very flat”.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the final whistle, the England star – who had captained Arsenal – said: “It’s very flat. I’m very disappointed with the result and especially how we played in the second half, it’s far from the level that we’ve set this season.

“It’s time for us to reflect on the few performances and just fix the issues immediately so we can get back to winning games and going on a run and build momentum because we’ve lost that a bit right now.”

Asked whether he and his teammates were “feeling the pressure” on the title race, Saka added: “No, I don’t think about all of that. I just think we need to just get back to our level, just do the basics right.

“We’ve got more than enough quality in this team to win games, especially the games where we’ve been dropping points recently. We just need to fix that and that’s all our focus is right now.”

In response, former Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown said: “I can’t disagree with anything that he’s saying but what he’s also saying is they’re not giving up.

“I think he will be giving more in his next performances because they have to stand up.”

However, former England boss and Tottenham legend Hoddle criticised Saka, claiming the 24-year-old, fresh from a signing a lucrative new contract, should have been more positive.

“That’s interesting, that, because he was the skipper tonight,” Hoddle said.

“For me, he was very honest, very honest there saying they need to do better… blah blah blah. But his demeanour for me wasn’t right.

“Your demeanour needs to be a little bit more up, he was very flat, very flat.”