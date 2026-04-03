Steven Gerrard has dismissed Gary Neville’s “ridiculous” claim Mohamed Salah could join a Premier League rival while Jamie Carragher tipped the Liverpool hero to join one of two Serie A giants.

Salah announced last month that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season after scoring 255 goals in 435 appearances for the Reds.

The Egyptian signed a new two-year contract last summer but has reached an agreement to leave with a year left to run on his deal on a free transfer.

He’s been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and MLS, and Gerrard batted away Neville’s claim that Salah could move to either Arsenal or Chelsea.

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Carragher asked Gerrard on the Stick to Football podcast: “You went to LA Galaxy and with Mo Salah now, do you think he will do a MLS or a Saudi move or do you think he will still think he can play at the top level and move to another big club?”

Gerrard responded: “Knowing him, he’ll still have himself down as one of the best players in the world.

“That’s why the fallout [at Liverpool] came apart, he was probably struggling with the transition of not starting every game. But I think that’s his mentality.”

Neville then said: “You’ve both said the same thing now about Salah, that he will still think he’s the best player in the world and you don’t think it’s right for him to go to the US or Saudi.

“Has he got a shock in him though? I’m going to put something ridiculous out there… could he rock up at Chelsea or Arsenal?

“He’s been to Italy before and he’s not going to Barcelona or Real Madrid. In a different time I could have seen him at PSG but that’s not going to happen now.

“These players have egos that means they have to play at clubs that suit their brand and way of thinking.”

Responding to Neville’s theory, Gerrard said: “I’m not saying it’s not right for him to go to Saudi or MLS. I’m talking about what he might be thinking in his head and where does he see himself…

“I don’t think he will do that [join a Premier League rival]. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s another big club somewhere else, but I don’t think he would move to a rival.

“I think it will be Saudi. I’ve lived over there and knowing how he’s thought of over there, I think it will be Saudi.

“It wouldn’t shock me if he moved to Italy but if I had to put money on it I would go with Saudi.

“There’s some good players in the top-end out there and he would be playing with some good players, some very good players.”

Carragher tipped Salah to return to Serie A as a move to the Saudi Pro League would be “almost retiring”.

“I could see Italy, I could see Milan or Inter,” Carragher added. “I think he thinks he’s still one of the best players in the world.

“And that’s almost retiring going over there in my eyes. I think he could do another two or three years somewhere and then go there.”