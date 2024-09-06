Salah ‘betrays’ Liverpool as he ‘drops bombshell’ with two ‘surprise’ European offers

Mohamed Salah is ready to pursue a move elsewhere in Europe this summer with Liverpool slow to offer him a new deal, according to reports.

Salah’s goal in the 3-0 win over Manchester United meant for the first time in his eight seasons at the club he had found the net in the opening three matches of the campaign.

He does not appear to be troubled by the fact he has yet to receive a renewal offer to extend a contract which is due to expire in the summer and, having set a new Liverpool record of 20-plus goals for seven-successive seasons, his start to the new campaign means he is already well on his way to extending that.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad made an offer to buy Salah for £150m just over a year ago with Liverpool making it clear at the time he wasn’t for sale.

Speculation was around over the most recent summer transfer window too but there was very little in the way of concrete interest and now rumours have begun over whether Salah will sign a new deal or leave for free next June.

A report yesterday indicated that Salah is against a move to the Saudi Pro League after watching former Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane in action in the Middle East.

While the Liverpool Echo also claimed that the Egpyt international ‘would like to sign a new contract with Liverpool’ before the end of the campaign.

Salah piled on the pressure for Liverpool to make a move on his contract after Sunday’s Old Trafford win.

He said: “Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’.”

But reports in Spain have now claimed that Salah will now ‘betray’ Liverpool with ‘surprise’ interest from elsewhere as ‘two offers in Europe’ have emerged.

Salah has ‘dropped a bombshell on Liverpool’ and the Egyptian ‘does not rule out staying in Europe and competing against the club where he has shone for almost a decade’.

Liverpool failing to tie Salah down has ‘sparked the interest of several European giants’ with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus among the interested parties.

The Egypt international turns 33 next June but Jamie Carragher does not believe that will be a barrier to Salah and therefore should not be for Liverpool.

“I’m not sure it will be his last year. I think Mo Salah is a little bit like (Cristiano) Ronaldo,” Carragher said yesterday.

“Most footballers think 35 is the time to finish. I think Mo Salah will be looking at his late 30s and winding down then in his head.

“He will be looking at breaking every record he possibly can, either in the Premier League or Liverpool.

“I think he is aware of his status and I find it very difficult to see Mo Salah in the Saudi League, for instance, next season. He is playing that well at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There are a lot of players, wingers or wide forwards who have more medals than him but there will be very few wide players with the quality and numbers of goals.

“You think of Ronaldo at United. I think he is right up there alongside Ronaldo as the best winger we’ve seen in the Premier League.”