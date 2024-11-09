Salah breakthrough? Huge Liverpool update as ‘increasingly unlikely’ contract claim is made

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will wait until later in the season to decide his future at Anfield, according to the latest reports.

The Egypt international has been in good form once again this season with Salah contributing nine goals and seven assists in 15 matches in all competitions.

Salah, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the current season with no concrete signs that he will stay or go.

Liverpool are reluctant to offer long-term deals to players in their 30s but the 32-year-old will feel like he deserves a lucrative contract because of his continued brilliant form in a Reds shirt.

After scoring the winning goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 last weekend, Salah hinted that his future at Anfield remains uncertain in a cryptic message on social media.

Salah wrote: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want.

“Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

And Football Insider now claim they have a ‘major update’ on Salah’s future at Liverpool with the Egyptian’s situation ‘increasingly unlikely to be sorted until later in the season’.

The report adds:

‘Sources say there is a sense that Salah and his camp are willing to assess other offers and how far clubs are willing to go to secure his services for next season and beyond. ‘That includes his current employers Liverpool, who want to tie down the Egyptian and end one of the three contract stalemates that is casting a cloud over their remarkable start under new manager Arne Slot.’

Liverpool rejected a bid of around £150m for Salah in the summer of 2023 from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad with the Reds making it clear he was not for sale.

There has been some speculation that Salah has already agreed to sign for a Saudi Arabian club next summer when his contract at Liverpool expires.

