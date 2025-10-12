Mohamed Salah was reportedly ‘amazed’ at the ‘atmosphere’ at one of the stadiums he has played at this season, and asked a former rival “is every match like this?” in a hint he’s ready to ditch Liverpool.

Salah has spent more than eight years as a Reds player. He’ll go down as one of the Premier League’s best ever assets when he departs, with close to 300 direct goal contributions to his name already.

There was a chance he could have left in the summer, but Liverpool managed to keep him for an extra two years.

It’s been widely reported that does not necessarily mean that Salah is going to stay until 2027, when his contract is up. A mid-season review has been touted.

For Galatasaray, they will hope the conclusion of that review is that Salah is able to leave. Indeed, Turkish outlet Nefes reports the first transfer target for the ‘superstar policy’ in the winter is the Liverpool icon.

The club are reportedly ‘making preparations’ to capitalise on Salah’s potential departure from Anfield. While it might seem he’d be too expensive for them, they landed Victor Osimhen for £65million, and with less than two years on his deal, Salah won’t command an enormous fee.

It would still seem tough for Galatasaray to land him, though, given the amount of big clubs, both in stature and finance, who will be going after him if it becomes clear Liverpool are ready to sell.

That said, Salah has given a hint that he might consider Galatasaray if a move there is possible.

Indeed, the report states that during Liverpool’s shock 1-0 loss to Gala on September 30, the winger was ‘particularly impressed with the atmosphere’ at the stadium.

He is said to have been ‘amazed,’ so much so that he asked former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is now playing for the Turkish club: “is every match like this?”

Galatasaray are famed for their atmosphere, and the stadium is often a very hard place for fellow European clubs to go to.

That Osimhen is already there means the attack could be a very good one were Salah to join.

It seems unlikely that Liverpool will want to let Salah go soon, though. He’s not been as spectacular as usual this term, but he still has three goals and three assists to his name in all competitions.

The window for the Reds making a fee from him is closing, but after all he’s given to the club, they’ll not be too bothered if he does eventually leave for free in 2027.

