When will Mo Salah play his last game for Liverpool? Well...

Two Liverpool mysteries are solved: when will Mo Salah play his last game for them? And why do fans want Michael Olise to replace him?

Salah’s imminent departure also sparks ‘genuine concern’ about the Premier League ‘talent drain’ from one panicking journalist.

But the most ‘shocking’ development of all comes from Selhurst Park and their ongoing manager search.

Silence is golden

There can be little doubt about the lead story on Wednesday morning: the second-greatest Egyptian Mo in Premier League history announcing his summer departure from Liverpool, having summarily failed to unseat Elneny.

But there are inevitable questions over how that is covered, with the MailOnline‘s take really quite egregious:

‘Mohamed Salah’s fiery agent breaks silence on Liverpool legend’s Anfield exit and lifts lid on his next move after star confirmed he is walking away from £400,000-per-week contract’

Ramy Abbas Issa posted on X-formerly-Twitter at 7.27pm; Salah confirmed his exit at 6.33pm. The ‘silence’ lasted all of 54 minutes.

Issa, by the way, said: ‘We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows. Beware of the click-whoring attention seekers.’

It doesn’t sound like he lifted the lid on Salah’s next move. It does sound like the click-whoring attention seekers will plough on regardless in pretending he did.

Britain’s lost talent

In the Daily Mirror, John Cross is really rather upset about these developments.

‘It is a crying shame but also a harsh reality that, once Salah departs, the Premier League will lack genuine stardust. They flock to La Liga with Real Madrid and Barcelona rather than come to English football. There has been a talent drain. ‘It is a genuine concern that, with the exit of the all-time greats, the Premier League will be missing world class talent.’

Mediawatch will be generous and infer that Cross is talking only about attacking players, not your Gabriels, Van Dijks, Donnarummas and Rayas of this world. Not even Declan Rice or Konstantinos Mavropanos. Which is fine, and linked to the general season-long lament about how the Premier League is now boring, which itself is remarkably boring.

But 42 players have outscored Salah in the Premier League this season. That number includes Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Zian Flemming.

Salah’s assist record is far better, but even then Bruno Fernandes literally has 10 more.

An incredible player though he has been and still can be at times, Salah has not been a ‘world class talent’ for over a year and his imminent exit should not trigger ‘a genuine concern’ about what Cross, without a hint of irony, describes as ‘a difficult question’: ‘Who is the face of the Premier League now?’.

Salah’s not even been the face of Liverpool for a while; there is a reason they’re letting him leave on a free with a year left on his contract.

READ MORE: Next Salah? Ranking 10 Liverpool options tipped to replace legendary winger after exit announcement

Mo problems

‘There are always debates about players showing up in big games,’ Cross adds. ‘Well, it is impossible to level that accusation against Salah.’

Now probably isn’t the time, but Salah does have two goals – both penalties – and one assist in nine cup finals for Liverpool.

Phenomenal player, one of the best in Premier League history, but it is not ‘impossible to level that accusation against Salah’ at all. It’s one of the precious few marks against his name.

Quando, quando, quando?

‘When Salah could play his final Liverpool game after shock farewell video’ – Daily Mirror website.

‘When could Mohamed Salah play his final match for Liverpool?’ – Liverpool Echo.

‘When will Mohamed Salah play his final match for Liverpool?’ – The Independent.

Either the final day of the Premier League season, or the Champions League final the following week if Liverpool make it. Or indeed at any point from now until then if he gets injured or becomes in any other way unavailable.

Bloody SEO explainers. How on Earth are there actual people Googling that?

Taking the Michael

At least the MailOnline are back to give us this ‘INSIDE STORY’:

‘Why Mo Salah and Liverpool broke up: LEWIS STEELE reveals the key turning points and fallouts that ended Egyptian King’s reign, his most likely next move and why fans want Michael Olise in next’

Is it…is it because he’s Michael actual Olise?

This, by the way, is how the world’s worst mystery is solved – with the article’s solitary mention of the Bayern forward:

‘Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola was offered to them last year, while fans like the idea of Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise, though he would be far from cheap and maybe unattainable.’

Ask a stupid question and don’t even provide an actual answer. Even with all the character space in the world for their headlines, the MailOnline still make a hash of it.

Shock treatment

But sod Salah. Prepare yourselves instead, dear reader, for this absolute bombshell:

‘Crystal Palace consider shock move for Andoni Iraola’ – Daily Telegraph.

‘Crystal Palace line up shock move for Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola to replace Oliver Glasner as manager’ – The Sun.

‘Man United handed Andoni Iraola update as shock Premier League option emerges for manager’ – Manchester Evening News.

A team 14th in the Premier League table has shortlisted the manager of the side 13th in the Premier League table – who is out of contract this summer – to replace their outgoing coach. M. Night Shyamalan couldn’t write this sh*t.

It would be a ‘shock’ if Palace didn’t consider Iraola as an option.

Star-gazing

‘Former Premier League star, 39, set to get first managerial job at EFL side after coaching in Arsenal’s academy’ – The Sun website.

Those 27 appearances – and his one goal – for Reading in 2006/07 really were something from Colin Kazim-Richards.