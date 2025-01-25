Salah > Henry? Premier League records compared after Egyptian King moves ahead in goals

Mohamed Salah has now scored more Premier League goals than Thierry Henry – but can we put Liverpool’s Egyptian King in the same conversation as the Arsenal icon?

We’ve delved into the stats to compare Salah’s Premier League record with Henry’s.

Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Andrew Cole, Sergio Aguero and Frank Lampard have scored more Premier League goals than Salah. He’s now only on 176, one more than Henry and one behind Lampard; while he could conceivably catch Aguero and Cole before the season’s through.

