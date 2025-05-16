Mohamed Salah has hit out at Liverpool fans over their abuse of Trent Alexander-Arnold, insisting “this is not how we act”.

Alexander-Arnold is set for Real Madrid after turning down offers of a contract extension at Liverpool, with his announcement leading a mass of Reds fans to boo the England international after he came off the bench in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield last weekend.

And asked if he was sad about the negative reaction from certain supporters, Salah told Sky Sports: “Absolutely. I was surprised because this is not how we act as Liverpool fans, we shouldn’t act this way with anyone.

“We should always appreciate the people that came here even for six months. Imagine someone gave you his all for 20 years.

“It shouldn’t be like this, and I hope that will change at the next game at Brighton or the last game of the season, because he deserves the farewell.”

“How much will I miss Trent? A lot, a lot,” Salah added. “I told him don’t get eye contact (with me) on your farewell because I really love him and I think he deserve the best farewell leaving the club.

“He has done a lot for the city and done a lot for the club, and is probably (one of) the best player in the club’s history.

“He gave his all and I think he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It’s his decision, for sure, but he needs a new challenge. He is 25, 26 years old and has won it all, what more can he have done? He just needs a work change and (to) charge himself.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘ahead’ of Man City for £101m star amid hijack as Guardiola ‘prepares’ to give up for ‘new goal’

👉 Liverpool: Contract length revealed as Slot’s first summer transfer enters the ‘final stage’ of negotiations

👉 ‘Unhappy’ Slot wants two new forwards at Liverpool as Reds identify £84m star as key ‘option’

“People don’t know much about it, but he’s had 20 years at a club. It’s so tough mentally for someone to be 20 years in a club. People think ‘it’s the place you love’ and, yeah, I (Trent) do love the place, but I’m going every day to the same place for 20 years. Mentally, you could be depressed.

“So I really wish him the best. I would always be in contact with him, but I think somehow the fans have been harsh with him. He didn’t deserve that and he deserves the fans to treat him the best way possible, because he gave it all for the fans.”

Salah, though, revealed he did not try to persuade Alexander-Arnold to follow himself and Virgil van Dijk in signing a new contract this season.

“I get it, it’s his decision,” he added. “I’m not trying to convince him to stay because I know 20 years in a club is not easy. It is just so tough. People think it’s easy to take a decision and just stay.

“No, it’s not and I didn’t want to speak to him much about it because I want him in my team always, somebody like him, you want him in your team. But also I understand that like being in a same place for 20 years it’s not easy.”