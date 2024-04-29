‘Salah won’t be at Liverpool next season’ after Klopp argument with two team-mates to blame

Clinton Morrison says he would be surprised to see Mohamed Salah stay at Liverpool after his touchline spat with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah and Klopp had a heated argument during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday afternoon, with the player waiting to come on as a substitute.

Obviously, a lot has been made of the incident.

The Liverpool forward was clearly unhappy after the full-time whistle, refusing to be interviewed but telling reporters while walking through the mixed zone: “If I speak today there will be fire.”

The exchange reportedly stemmed from Salah ignoring Klopp’s request for a handshake before coming on the pitch as a substitute. The lesson? Do not leave Jurgen Norbert Klopp hanging.

Plenty has been said already with Salah’s long-term future at Anfield in serious doubt.

MAILBOX: Salah ‘should never play for Liverpool again’ after ‘disrespecting’ Klopp in a way Ronaldo wouldn’t

The Egyptian international was the subject of relentless interest from Saudi Arabia last August and interest reportedly remains after Al Ittihad had a mind-boggling £150million offer rejected by the Reds.

With Klopp stepping down at the end of the season, it feels like a foregone conclusion that Salah will end up playing in the Saudi Pro League next season.

The spat has only added fuel to the fire – even though the German manager is leaving.

Speaking over the weekend, former Premier League striker Morrison admitted he does not see Salah – who has zero goals in his last four Premier League appearances – being at Liverpool next season.

Despite the 31-year-old’s 24 goals this campaign, Liverpool are expected to finish the campaign with only the Carabao Cup trophy and Morrison thinks Salah is not being helped by misfiring team-mates Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

“He’s [Salah] not in brilliant form at the moment,” he said. “I was at the Merseyside derby; he was missing big chances.

“Problem is, Salah still has the numbers.

“The reason you’re noticing it now is the other two aren’t scoring. Before when he had Bobby Firmino and [Sadio] Mane, it’s alright.

“Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are missing big chances and everything gets put on Mohamed Salah.

“That exchange (with Klopp) didn’t look good. We didn’t know what was said.

“It’s disappointing he’s not playing because even if they had a slight chance against West Ham, you need your best players on the pitch. That’s frustrating.

“Personally, I don’t see Salah being at Liverpool next season.”

READ NEXT: Misfiring Liverpool pair in top 10 worst Premier League finishers list