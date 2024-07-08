AI will run the world one day. But today is not that day and this list of the ‘ten most notable outgoing Premier League summer transfers’ suggests the software is having some technical issues.

FairBettingSites have enlisted the help of AI to predict some of this summer’s biggest exits from Premier League clubs. As you’ll see below, the touted fees are as bonkers as some of the transfers with Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak *apparently* set to be on the move.

But there are exit predictions involving Manchester City and Manchester United stars that the AI software has nailed, so we have ranked the ten potential transfers from least to most likely to happen this summer…

10) Mohamed Salah – Liverpool to Real Madrid (£110m)

Heading into this summer, Salah had been expected to leave Liverpool as reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League refused to go away.

Salah remains a key target of the Saudi Pro League and could eventually join two Man City stars in heading to the Middle East as this is clearly his most likely destination if he were to leave Liverpool.

Real Madrid have sporadically been mentioned as a possible alternative, but Salah’s chances of playing in that famous white shirt are likely over following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick this summer. Liverpool could raid the Spanish giants for the Egypt international’s replacement, though.

9) Miguel Almiron – Newcastle United to Napoli (£42m)

Newcastle selling two assets for £64m combined this summer has eased their FFP issues and £100m-rated Anthony Gordon could also soon leave.

Their situation could have improved in January via the dodgy deal which would have seen Almiron sold to the Saudi Pro League. While this fell through, Newcastle have still joined several rivals in taking the PSR this summer.

An exit for Almiron this summer cannot be ruled out. If he sticks around, he’ll inevitably be phased out in the next season or two as Newcastle’s deep-pocketed owners do more business, but it’s hard to see Napoli being his destination and he certainly won’t cost his buying club £42m.

8) Andy Robertson – Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen (£29.5m)

Another fun but unlikely transfer links Robertson with a union with Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso at Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Robertson’s performances have gradually been on the downturn in recent years and his injury-impacted 2023/24 campaign is tempting Michael Edwards and co. to search for a long-term replacement; a raid on a rival Premier League club ‘definitely’ has ‘legs’.

This deal could see the Scotland international potentially follow ex-Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka in reviving his career under Alonso, but I’ll be the party pooper and say Leverkusen already have a better left-back with Alejandro Grimaldo and they won’t be spunking a large portion of their budget on the Liverpool defender.

7) Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Everton to Juventus (£38m)

From being denied the chance to player in the black and white of Newcastle United, could Calvert-Lewin wear the black and white of Juventus instead? Probably not.

But Calvert-Lewin would be an upgrade on former Everton striker Moise Kean (who has left to join Fiorentina) and on his day, is capable of pushing ex-Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic for starts.

With Everton far from out of the PSR woods, Calvert-Lewin (and another favourite of manager Sean Dyche mentioned later) could end up being ushered out of the door but will likely end up at a far less lavish location than Turin.

6) Son Heung-Min – Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid (£57m)

It has become increasingly plausible in recent months that Son’s future may lie away from Spurs and as with Harry Kane last summer, this window is likely the last chance they will have to cash in on their adored forward as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Linked with a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, Son is tipped here to link with a like-minded manager in Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Son to Atletico Madrid is a transfer that’s never really been considered but given the traits possessed by the player and their manager’s insistence on work-rate, this shoe fits as Son and Simeone would surely get on like a house on fire. It probably won’t happen, but it definitely should.

5) Jarrad Branthwaite – Everton to Real Madrid (£47.5m)

Branthwaite has been among this window’s main protagonists after his stunning breakout season at Goodison Park.

Everton having the audacity to set a high asking price for one of their best players looks to have put off Man Utd, who are now set to sign Matthijs de Ligt as a cheaper alternative.

A move to Real Madrid has also been mentioned and they are in the market for a new centre-back following the exit of Nacho. But like Man Utd, they are likely to green light a move for a cheaper option as they are leading the race to sign 18-year-old Leny Yoro.

4) Alexander Isak – Newcastle United to PSG (£93m)

PSG have been aware of Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid for months, but they are yet to sign his replacement. Up to now, Isak has escaped that conversation but would rank highly on our list of the best options to replace the France international.

Newcastle pulling Brighton and Nottingham Forest’s pants down for Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson reduces the necessity to sell Gordon and/or Bruno Guimaraes this summer, while Isak is reportedly closer to signing a new contract than he is to leaving.

This is a huge boost as unlike his teammates, Isak would be pretty much impossible to replace. However, an offer over £90m may tempt PIF to sanction a sale that would allow them to spend more freely in coming windows and interest from the elite European clubs is surely not far away.

3) Emile Smith Rowe – Arsenal to Borussia Dortmund (£42m)

A move away from Arsenal is long overdue for Smith Rowe, who has been left behind as Mikel Arteta’s side have rapidly progressed to become serious contenders for the Premier League title.

He was restricted to a couple of impressive cameo appearances last season, but this was enough to prove Smith Rowe should be being looked at by most Premier League clubs, with Arsenal able to command a sizable fee.

Smith Rowe is purely being linked with Premier League clubs but previously had a spell at RB Leipzig and Dortmund would give him a good platform to relaunch his career. This potential transfer would be far less shocking than some of the moves mentioned above, but it’s still not as likely as a switch across London to rivals Fulham.

2) Bernardo Silva – Manchester City to Barcelona (£59m)

Man City’s transfer window has followed an increasingly familiar theme with players linked with exits. While they are expected to be raided by the Saudi Pro League, Silva is arguably most likely to move on because of the widely reported release clause in his contract.

Barcelona and PSG are known to be the frontrunners in the race to sign him so while the bulk of this list’s previous inclusions are in the fantasy realm, this one could easily end up happening.

1) Harry Maguire – Manchester United to West Ham (£25m)

The AI software piqued my interest by seemingly throwing big-name players and clubs at a wall to make up interesting deals, but we finish on a whimper with the boring inclusion of Maguire to West Ham.

Injuries meant Maguire had more game time for Man Utd last season than he would have initially expected, but he should have accepted a move to West Ham last summer.

Maguire was one of United’s better performers in 2023/24, but this is not saying much and he’s just as likely to leave this summer as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe oversees a major rebuild with De Ligt to come in and usurp the Englishman in the pecking order.