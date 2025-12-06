Mohamed Salah has launched a stunning attack on both Liverpool and head coach Arne Slot, and has also called out Jamie Carragher and the English media.

Salah was an unused substitute for the second time in three Liverpool games on Saturday night as the Reds drew 3-3 with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Egyptian is one of several Liverpool players performing well below par this season, yet he has become the one Slot has singled out by dropping him – despite Ibrahima Konate’s woeful form and a lack of output from Cody Gakpo on the left wing. That’s before even mentioning the struggles of £100million-plus summer signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Having stayed quiet during a difficult campaign, Salah exploded in the mixed zone on Saturday night, letting all of his feelings be known to the media after the draw at Leeds.

He says he no longer has a relationship with Slot and believes the club has thrown him under the bus.

Salah also namechecked Liverpool legend Carragher, claiming pundits are quick to criticise him when he’s out of form but not English players such as Harry Kane, who he says get off scot-free during poor spells in front of goal.

Discussing his situation at Anfield, Salah told reporters at Elland Road: “After what I have done for the club it really hurts. You can imagine, really. After going from home to the club and you don’t know if you are starting. I know the club too well, I have been here many years.

“Tomorrow Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.

Most mixed zones are terrible, sometimes players give explosive interviews. Mo Salah stopped for a stunning chat after #LFC’s draw at Leeds, claiming he has been “thrown under the bus”, has no relationship with Arne Slot & does not know what the future holds 💥 pic.twitter.com/Y4MbN9KLmW — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) December 6, 2025

“I have been at this club, scoring more than anyone in this generation since I came to the Premier League, I don’t think anyone has scored more goals and made more assists than me in the whole Premier League.

“If I am somewhere else, everybody would go to the media and defend the players. I am the only one in this situation.

“Can I give an example? It’s silly but I am sorry. I remember a while go, Harry Kane was not scoring for ten games, everyone in the media was like, ‘Oh, Harry will score for sure.’ When it comes to Mo, everyone is like, ‘He needs to be on the bench.’

“I am sorry Harry!”

Salah continued: “It’s not acceptable for me. I don’t know why this is happening for me. I don’t get it.

“I think if I’m someone else at the club, if the club would protect this player… I don’t know why I’m in this situation now.

“I have done so much for this club. I don’t have to go everyday fighting for my position because I earned it. I’m not bigger than anyone.”

The Egyptian added: “This club, I’ll always support it, my kids will always support it, I love the club so much. I always will do.”

