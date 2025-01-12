Salah negotiates with Euro giant ‘behind Liverpool’s back’ as second Reds star eyed as Neymar replacement

Mohamed Salah has reportedly been negotiating his exit from Anfield ‘behind Liverpool’s back’ and one his teammates is being eyed as a replacement for Neymar.

Salah is out of contract in the summer along with Reds teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk and has drawn criticism from club legend Jamie Carragher, among others, over the way in which he’s spoken out in the media over the lack of an offer from Liverpool to extend.

Carragher claimed the Egyptian was “selfish” after he broke ranks in November by claiming he was “more in than out” having not been offered a new deal, and the Reds hero won’t be happy to hear that Salah has been talking to Paris Saint-Germain without his club’s knowledge.

That’s according to a report in Spain, which suggest PSG’s long-held interest in the Egyptian star has never gone away and they’ve ramped up their attempts to sign him with Salah having ‘no intention of renewing his contract’ at Anfield.

Under the headline ‘Salah negotiates behind Liverpool’s back a signing for a great European’, the report states:

‘According to sources close to the player’s entourage, Paris Saint-Germain is one of the clubs that has resumed contacts with Salah. The Parisian team, which has been following in the footsteps of the Egyptian for several years, sees in him the ideal substitute to lead its offensive project after the departure of key figures such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. ‘Under the direction of Arne Slot, Liverpool is going through one of their best recent campaigns, with a compact team and a forward led by a Salah in a state of grace. However, the Egyptian feels that he has reached his peak at Anfield and would be looking for a new experience in a different league. At 32 years old, Salah seems determined to squeeze the last years of his career into a project that allows him to compete at the highest level. ‘The decision not to renew is also due to Salah’s interest in maintaining control of his future. His contract with Liverpool expires in 2025, but an exit next summer could be beneficial for both parties: the player would seek a new challenge, while the club would ensure significant economic compensation before it is too late.’

Salah could be followed out of Anfield by Darwin Nunez, who has endured a particularly difficult season in a not hugely productive career at Liverpool thus far.

Nunez has scored just 37 goals in 122 games for Liverpool, with just four in 26 under Arne Slot this term, and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have been alerted to the possibility of his transfer, according to Anfield Watch.

The Saudi side want to offload star man Neymar and Nunez is ‘seriously under consideration’ to replace the Brazilian.

