Jamie Carragher has had ‘a bit of stick in the changing room’ at Liverpool after his recent comments about ‘selfish’ Mohamed Salah, a teammate has revealed.

Salah fanned the flames of speculation in a rare interview after scoring twice in the win over Southampton at the weekend, declaring himself to be “more out than in” as the club have made no offer to extend a contract which expires next summer.

Carragher was displeased by those comments, feeling the focus should not be on Salah or other players with limited time on their deals but instead Liverpool’s unlikely push to win the sodding lot.

“I am very disappointed with Mo Salah,” he said. “That interview last night after the game when it comes out. Liverpool have got Real Madrid midweek and they’ve got Manchester City at the weekend. That’s the story for Liverpool right now.

“Mo Salah, we’re all aware, certainly the local reporters are in Liverpool, that in the seven years he’s been at the football club, he’s stopped in the mixed zone twice. Which is his right and is absolutely fine but he decided to stop for the third time away at Southampton on the back of winning the game and putting that out.

“The most important thing for Liverpool Football Club this season is not the future of Mo Salah, not the future of Virgil van Dijk and not the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The most important thing is Liverpool winning the Premier League, that is more important than any of those players.

“And if he continues to put comments out and his agent keeps putting cryptic tweets out, that’s selfish. That’s thinking about themselves and not the football club.”

MORE LIVERPOOL REACTION FROM F365

👉 Arne Slot’s Liverpool have actually beaten zero Proper Teams so far this season

👉 Liverpool crush sorry Real Madrid as Conor Bradley puts Mbappe in his pocket and Mac Allister shines

👉 Arne Slot shocked by ‘strange position’ of Liverpool star as trio of ‘Rottweilers’ hailed after Madrid win

Robertson had already responded to the quotes before the Real game, saying: “For us as players it’s nothing we can get involved in.

“All I can say is: look at Mo today, yesterday, he’s the ultimate professional. It goes for all three of them, Virgil and Trent too, they are so focused on the next game and being leaders.”

But when given the chance to dig Carragher out more directly after the win over Real, in which Salah won and then missed a penalty, Robertson took it with a laugh.

The left-back was chosen for a post-match interview with CBS Sports while Carragher was on punditry duty and was asked to discuss the reaction to his comments.

“He [Carragher] has been getting a bit of stick in the changing room, that’s for sure,” Robertson joked.

Asked to expand on that comment, Robertson said: “No comment, I think I’ll leave that! I think he [Carragher] gets paid to do his job and I think you all do.

“It’s part and parcel of football, he has to give his opinion and whether we agree with it or not, sometimes is a different story.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool ‘ready first offer’ as Mo Salah concern teases Euro giants rejecting ‘luxury signing’