Mohamed Salah has responded to Jamie Carragher’s thinly-veiled jibe over the Liverpool star’s ongoing contract uncertainty with an eight-word jibe of his own.

Salah is out of contract in the summer along with Reds teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk and has drawn criticism from club legend Carragher over the way in which he’s spoken out in the media over the lack of an offer from Liverpool to extend.

Carragher claimed the Egyptian was “selfish” after he broke ranks in November by claiming he was “more in than out” having not been offered a new deal and was asked for his opinion on an image Salah posted on social after the 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The image was of Salah and Alexander-Arnold standing over a free-kick during the game at Anfield, with Van Dijk in the background.

“Ooh, I don’t know,” Carragher said on Sky Sports News. “You know what I would say. I would say Virgil van Dijk has come out of this whole sort of situation this season as captain of the club in a higher esteem for me.

“In the way he’s conducted himself, in the way of his performances on the pitch, in the way he’s led the team.

“The way he was yesterday as well and he hasn’t got involved in too much around this all. It’s obviously a really important time for all three players.

“But I think rather than speak about Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mo Salah I’d probably like to pay tribute to Virgil van Dijk.

“I think he’s come across as a real statesman. I think the way he’s handled it. He’s been asked questions and he’s not been away, he’s here to win league and he’s doing his utmost for Liverpool. And fingers crossed he signs.

“But I think the other two could maybe look at Virgil van Dijk and take a leaf out of his book.”

Salah was quick to respond to the clip, sharing the video that was circulating on social media accompanied by the caption: ‘I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me,’ with a winking face.

Carragher took Salah’s response in good spirits as he was quick to send a message back.

He said: ‘I’ve always been obsessed with you @MoSalah. Hopefully that obsession will continue next season,’ with the former defender adding a fingers crossed and winking face emoji.

Salah has continually dropped hints that this could be his last season at Anfield despite reports suggesting both the club and the player are keen to agree an extension, even declaring in an interview with Sky Sports on Friday that “this is my last year”.