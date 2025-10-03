One Liverpool supporter is particularly riled at the idea Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have ‘downed tools’. Maybe Arne Slot’s transition will just take time.

There are also thoughts on the Crystal Palace player Arsenal should sign.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Liverpool and Slot

Lots of glee in the air because Liverpool have lost 2 games of football, which of course is perfect ammunition for the They Can’t Keep Getting Away With It ™ brigade.

Here’s the thing though.

They’re still top of the league, and they have still won 1 out of their first 2 in the CL as well. Oh and they got through in the League Cup too.

All without clicking yet.

Last season, Slot had a settled dressing room, but made the right tweaks at the right time – namely dropping Quansah for Konate, and reimagining Gravenberch as a DM who is arguably the best in that position right now. He’s clever, he’s canny, can read a game and knows how to affect games.

This season is different. He’s watching closely at the moment. He’s working stuff out. But it won’t take him long. And God help the rest when he does work it out, because that’s the best squad in the league (yes, better than Arsenal’s, which may be bigger, but there is still too much filler).

Write them off, go ahead. Just be prepared to wipe that egg off your face come May.

Andy H, Swansea.

An ageing team

Liverpool overachieved last season. They’re now trying a rebuild including a 34 year old defender, and a 33 year old forward.

Furthermore, they’re attempting it:

Without any real defensive cover

A record signing striker, who’s not fit because he refused to train at his previous club.

Even the great Alex Ferguson wouldn’t have succeeded in such folly.

Only three teams have managed to defend their Premier League titles:

Utd – Ferguson

Chelsea – Mourinho

City – Pep

Don’t be too surprised if Slot doesn’t make it onto that list.

Simon S, Cheshire

Long time reader. A few times I decide to respond to some utter dros that can be seen in the mailbox. Lee offers the latest re-actional nonsense citing Salah dip and VVD. Where do I begin? For one, your logic is flawed. You have cherry picked some nonsensical examples.

Fact 1- Salah’s bumper deal was the one he signed at 31 not this one. He simple got just another the same deal albeit a couple years older. He almost doubled his wages along with some amazing incentives in that previous deal. So, by your logic, his supposed “I just hoodwinked Liverpool into this contract where I have been one of the greatest players ever” tactic seemed to backfire on him as he produced brilliant seasons and one of the greatest single seasons in PL history. Adding to his outstanding 6 seasons in a row before.

I’m sure everyone agrees that when Slot came in he inherited a very good team. He changed little and got the best out of Salah who is Liverpools most deadly weapon

Fast forward 12 months and we go into an off season of HUGE change player wise including absolute tragedy. So, Instead of trying to make “pundit like claims of he doesn’t run enough or they just don’t care” nonsense, how about looking at the fact that Slot is now stamping his own philosophy on the team fully. We have had a summer of significant change. Our entire front line is basically new and our main attacking threat comes from a new player in the league, playing higher up the pitch (10) and still requires time to adapt. The understanding and connection Salah and TAA, Robbo and Diaz/Jota/Nunez had for years has been lost, never mind the most unique RB, in terms of passing range and attacking threat has now gone to pastures far. Combinations and partnerships in football are everything. They are one of the main reason teams are successful: these take time to develop.

If you add to the fact that both VVD and Konate now have brand new LB/RB combinations, who are being asked to do things differently to previous seasons, playing alongside them, is it any wonder that there are teething problems? Liverpool have been faaaar more open since game one of preseason. This is not new. Go have a look at the goals we conceded in preseason and it might help explain why it continues. Konate and VVD are left far more exposed with the shift in structure and personnel.

If you analyse it even further you will also notice that Salah has become extremely isolated, we seem to attack more down the left side and his position is far wider (basically on the byline) instead of his normal inverting into the box getting into those scoring/assisting positions he thrives on. So he has been pushed wider and left isolated as Slot tries to find the balance and is potentially looking to start developing this team to not be so reliant on Salah, for the longer term, as he can’t go on forever.

But to sugggest that VVD and Salah have some how downed tools because they got bumper pay days is both lazy and utter nonsense. It is also quite easy to sit on the sidelines for years waiting for that “ see I told you so” after waiting 8-9 years for something that just does not fit the reason why things are the way they are at LFC. Salah and VVD are outstanding professionals and elite level footballers who are driven by success. They aren’t lazy, sit on their arse, pay me money players that we have seen in the past.

Anyway, that’s my rant for the day. Onto Chelsea the supposed greatest team in the world.

ConwayT17 (patience and logic is a virtue not shared by many)

READ MORE: Forget goals, these numbers show it is time for Liverpool to be worried about Mo Salah

Problems at the circus

“Well” said the ringmaster to the clown at the end of the summer season, “the audience don’t find you very funny any more.”

“No”, said the clown. “That’s because some of the performers are making me very sad. And now they are complaining that I won’t let them practice in the circus but in a field at the back.”

“Well they are very ungrateful after all you have done for them. Do you want to get rid of them for good?”

“Oh yes please and then we can get a whole bunch of new performers to replace them, then I will be happy again and the crowd will be cheering.”

” Well we can’t really afford it. I might have to mortgage the circus but if that’s what you want we will do it.”

“Hurray! ” said the clown.

Two months later.

“Can I have a word,” said the ringmaster. “I am afraid that the audience don’t seem any happier than they did last season. In fact a lot of them are hardly cheering at all.”

“I know, but it’s not my fault,” said the clown. ” Some of the old performers are making me very unhappy. I think we should get rid ………

“Yes but we don’t have the money to keep getting new acts in. And here’s a funny thing. I am hearing that some of the acts we got rid of have become popular now in their new circuses. To use a football analogy: it’s like the new front three have scored 2 goals and 1 assist and the old front three have 5 goals and 5 assists. I am beginning to wonder if putting a clown in charge of the circus performers was a good idea.”

John Challinor

Palace’s quality

When Wenger was in charge of Arsenal he recruited a lot of quality French players bearing in mind he is French and had a good eye for good French players.

Arteta, being Spanish, seems keen on signing Spanish players. Watching the Dynamo Kiev v Palace game tonight, I must say, Pino looks quality and, as an Arsenal fan, I wouldn’t mind Arteta trying to influence him into joining Arsenal if he ever becomes available even though my many Palace mates would be annoyed!

I’m also pleased to see that Nketia appears to have found the right club for himself. Palace are impressive and good to watch. They’re in the running this season for potentially more trophies.

Chris, Croydon

All we’re asking for is consistency

See what you’re banking on there Derek is consistency over narrative.

When stats back up a F365 narrative (e.g. Cunha is an amazing signing vs Ekitike is the worst striker in Europe)…fill your boots.

When they don’t (e.g. ‘flop’ Wirtz has created the joint most chances in the league)…..stats = whataboutery.

Happy to help.

James Outram