Saliba could join Mbappe in missing Olympics if Arsenal block his call-up to keep him for start of season

William Saliba could miss out on joining the France squad for the Olympics, with Arsenal able to block his call-up, which would ensure he’s available for the start of their season.

Saliba has played four of the last six games for his country – he was injured for the other two. The 22-year-old is likely to be a big part of their plans for the future, given he’s one of the most in-form defenders in world football.

However, he could be stopped from participating in the Olympics for them in the summer. The Olympic football tournament finishes on August 9, just a week before Arsenal’s first game of the 2024/25 season.

And while it’s been reported Saliba is expected to be selected – only three players in the squad can be over 23, and the defender is 22, so he’s a great asset to have alongside the older stars – Arsenal have the ability to block his call-up.

In a normal international window, clubs have to let their players go as the games are sanctioned by FIFA, but with the Olympics outside their jurisdiction, there is no right for France or any other side to have access to the players they want.

With the fact Saliba is likely to play in the Euros just a few weeks before the Olympic tournament, and the fact Saliba could miss the start of the season because of it, the Mirror suggests Arsenal could be forced to block their defenders’ inclusion.

If that is the case, the centre-back could join Mbappe in being unable to live the dream of representing his country in the Olympic games.

Indeed, it was recently reported Real Madrid could start a ‘war’ with France over their desire to pick the forward, who is reportedly already a Real player in all but name.

The report suggests the prospect of his inclusion in the squad is diminishing ‘day by day‘, with Real wanting him fresh for the start of their season.

While Mbappe has detailed his desire to play in the Olympics for France, the likelihood of it happening currently seems slim, and that could be the case for Saliba and some other stars.

