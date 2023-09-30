Arsenal star admits he is reason why Arteta’s side fell short in Premier League title race – ‘It’s clear’

William Saliba thinks Arsenal “could” have won the Premier League title if he did not get injured in March.

Arsenal defied the odds to lead the Premier League for the vast majority of last season but ultimately fell short to Manchester City, who also won the FA Cup and Champions League to complete the Treble.

Mikel Arteta was forced to bring Rob Holding into his defence when Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered an injury in the early minutes against Sporting in the Europa League on March 16.

The absence of Saliba – who did not play again in 2022/23 – in particular had a big effect on Arsenal’s unexpected title challenge.

And the French international thinks the season could have ended a lot differently if he was available for the run-in.

“Last year, I had a good season,” he told Telefoot. “Unfortunately, I got injured during the year and at the final sprint.

“It’s a new season with new ambitions and I hope that we can do even better.”

Saliba added: “Yeah, it’s clear with me (fully fit), Arsenal could have been champions, but injuries are a part of football.”

The French defender has been nursing a knock and missed the midweek Carabao Cup tie at Brentford.

Arsenal face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and Arteta was high in praise of Cherries boss Andoni Iraola after being asked why there are so many good choices from the Barque region.

Iraola, Arteta, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and former Wolves, Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui were all born in the Basque Country.

Discussing why he feels such a small area is responsible for creating such success, Arteta said: “The food! We have the best food in the world. The best restaurants by square metre, the most beautiful city.

“It has to be linked to that — what we eat, the way we live. The quality of life in our city is incredible. I think it is related to our roots. The education, the passion about the game. You breathe it within the city. You breathe it everywhere you go.

“We played on the beach. You go there on a Saturday or Sunday and there are 300 kids playing on the beach.

“You sense that in the city. It is not just about now, because in the past they always produced coaches and good players. Somebody is doing the right thing.

“When I said the food I was not joking. It is the way they look after the city. The education, the people.

“Finding the quality and I am really really proud that I see a lot of people — not only in sport, in other industries as well — that manage to get out and promote our city in the right way.

“I think it’s the education that we get. It’s the level of coaching that we get, they really take care of the academy.

“You have seen Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Eibar all those teams do great work to raise talent and it’s not a coincidence that a lot of players have come through there.”

