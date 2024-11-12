According to reports, Real Madrid have made Arsenal centre-back William Saliba their ‘priority’ for the 2025 summer transfer window but are ‘considering’ making a bid in January.

Arsenal signed Saliba from Saint-Etienne for £27million in 2019 but he did not make his first competitive appearance for the club until August 2022.

He spent time on loan at his former club, Nice and Marseille before Mikel Arteta made him a regular in his starting XI.

Neither Arteta or Saliba have looked back since. The Frenchman has formed one of the best centre-back partnerships in world football next to Gabriel Magalhaes and helped the Gunners compete for the Premier League title.

They have not won a trophy since their FA Cup success in 2020 but have finished second in back-to-back Premier League seasons with Saliba and Gabriel together at the back.

As one of the best defenders in the world, Saliba has found himself linked with European champions Real Madrid, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old was born just outside of Paris so that move could appeal to him, though Madrid is deemed the pinnacle for most footballers.

Saliba leaving Arsenal? Real Madrid make Gunners star 2025 ‘priority’

Links to Los Blancos are not going away and a fresh report from French outlet Le10 Sport claims Arsenal are ready to offer Saliba a new contract.

The French international signed a new four-year deal last July, meaning he will only have two years left at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have made the signing a ‘priority’ in the 2025 summer transfer window but are tempted to make an offer when the window opens in January.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Edu leaving Arsenal: Five Chelsea rejects included in ranking of every signing made under Brazilian

👉 Saliba the next Van Dijk? Arsenal team-mate one of five stars who can emulate Premier League icons

👉 Overrated Liverpool midfielder one of five Premier League players happy international break is here

Carlo Ancelotti’s side could accelerate their interest after Eder Militao was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

That injury means a ‘duel’ between Madrid and Arsenal has started and ‘things are moving forward’.

Despite Los Blancos’ ‘very strong interest’, it is claimed that ‘Arsenal are not giving up’ on keeping Saliba, who ‘feels really good’ living in London.

The Gunners are ‘aware of Madrid’s interest’ and have ‘great confidence’ in the Frenchman staying, with discussions starting over a contract extension.

As touched on, Madrid are ‘thinking about taking action’ in the winter window and Saliba ‘does not remain insensitive to their interest’.

The player is finding it ‘difficult not to listen or even consider joining such a project’, though it is early days and the Spanish giants ‘have not sent the slightest proposal’ to Saliba or Arsenal.

Despite this, ‘the Saliba offensive could arrive sooner than expected given the serious injury to Militao’ and a winter window bid is being ‘considered’ as Madrid ‘intend to recruit a new central defender’.