Arsenal star ‘main focus’ of Real Madrid trip as Arteta favourite ‘watched’ with 2026 transfer in mind

Real Madrid had representatives in attendance to watch Arsenal host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, according to reports.

Arsenal were held at the Emirates by their Premier League title rivals, scoring a 93rd-minute equaliser through Gabriel Martinelli after Erling Haaland opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes of the first half.

The Gunners struggled to break down City, with main playmaker Martin Odegaard injured and Ebere Eze on the bench.

Eze and Bukayo Saka came off the bench at half-time with Pep Guardiola’s side a goal up, and the former ended up providing the assist for Martinelli’s last-ditch goal.

Haaland’s goal came on the counter as City exposed Gabriel Magalhaes being out of position, with Tijjani Reijnders carrying the ball and playing the pass at the perfect time, leaving William Saliba helpless.

Other than Haaland’s early finish, the Arsenal backline was rarely tested as they dominated possession and tried to break down City for the best part of 80 minutes.

Saliba completed 96 of his 100 attempted passes, registering 112 touches, won five out of six of his aerial duels, completed four out of four tackles, and made four clearances.

The Frenchman had a solid game, and according to TBR Football correspondent Graeme Bailey, Real Madrid had representatives in the crowd to watch him play.

Indeed, the Spanish giants ‘were in attendance to watch Saliba’ in Arsenal’s draw with City on Sunday, with the club ‘on the hunt’ for a new defender to replace Antonio Rudiger next summer.

The report adds: ‘TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey understands that Real maintain their interest in Saliba, a player they watched in-person on Sunday.

‘As things stand, Real are very much looking at the free agent market with Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi all potentially available for nothing in 2026.

‘However, it’s understood that Real are not going to sign a player purely because they are available for free – Xabi Alonso’s side are looking for the best option and Saliba is a player they have long admired.’

Real Madrid have ‘huge interest’ in Saliba and will ‘continue to keep close tabs’, though their visit was also to ‘check on both Arsenal and Man City’, who could be future opponents in this season’s Champions League.

It is emphasised, though, that ‘Saliba was one of the main focuses of the trip’.

