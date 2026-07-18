Liverpool ‘medical’ imminent as midfielder agrees ‘historic transfer’

Liverpool are about to complete a deal for Samuel Martinez, with the Colombian midfielder set to undergo a medical imminently, according to two reliable journalists.

It was back in May that it emerged that Liverpool were going to sign Martinez from Atletico Nacional.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X at 2:52pm on May 22: “Liverpool agree deal to sign Samuel Martínez from Atletico Nacional, here we go!

“Deal in place for 17 year old Colombian talent to join in 2027, as soon as he turns 18. #LFC anticipate Borussia Dortmund, as @PSierraR revealed.

“Agreement closed.”

Reliable Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, who has over 187,000 followers on X, reported that an agreement between all three parties had been finalised.

READ: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026

Sierra wrote on X at 1:56pm on May 22: “Exclusive: Samuel Martínez (17) is just a few details away from becoming a new #Liverpool player.

“They reached an agreement for him to become the new talent of the ‘reds’ for 1M$ and sign for 5 years.

“They are advancing in the final documentation after outbidding other European giants

“The Colombian will stay at #AtléticoNacional until he reaches the age of majority.

“The ‘verdolaga’ will retain % of future sale”

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Spurs star chooses between two clubs as Chelsea man nears €32m exit

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg noted on X at 6:11pm on May 25: “Samuel Martínez to Liverpool is a done deal, as reported.

“Next steps: visa process and trip to England for medical examinations.

“Afterwards, he will sign a five-year contract. #LFC

“The general plan – depending on wildcard regulations – is for him to join first-team pre-season from next summer onwards, with his first year planned between Liverpool U21 and the U19 Youth League. @SkySportDE.”

Martinez is just 17 at the moment, so he cannot officially move to Liverpool until he turns 18 in April 2027.

However, that has not stopped Liverpool, who have appointed Andoni Iraola as their new manager, from booking a medical for the Colombian attacking midfielder and agreeing on a deal now.

Samuel Martinez to undergo Liverpool medical

Plettenberg reported on X at 2:20pm on July 18: “Samuel Martínez is on his way to Liverpool to undergo his medical.

“Here with his agent Daniel Neumüller.

“The 17 y/o top talented midfielder will join Liverpool from Atlético Nacional in a deal worth $1 million, plus a sell-on clause.

“After completing his medical, Martínez will sign a five-year contract.

“He will officially join #LFC next year after turning 18 on 5 April.”

Sierra posted on X at 1:35pm on July 18: “At this hour, Samuel Martínez (17) is traveling to the United Kingdom along with his family and his agent, Daniel Neumüller, to undergo medical exams with #Liverpool.

“Historic transfer for the Colombian midfielder”

READ NEXT: Liverpool turn to £130m Premier League star to replace Salah amid Diomande, Barcola stagnation