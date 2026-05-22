Liverpool ‘outbid’ Barcelona to sign Colombian attacking midfielder on ‘five-year contract’

Liverpool have a deal in place to bring Samuel Martínez to Anfield when he turns 18 after agreeing a deal with Atletico Nacional, according to a reliable journalist.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have not yet confirmed their place in the Premier League top five this season, but the Reds are already planning ahead for the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s main priority is to sign a right-winger in the summer of 2026, with manager Arne Slot also looking to bring in a midfielder.

However, it has now emerged that Liverpool have a deal in place to bring to Anfield a Colombian gem for the long term.

Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto has reported that Atletico Nacional attacking midfielder Samuel Martinez will become a new player for Liverpool.

Moretto, who has almost 500,000 followers on X and works closely with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, has claimed that the 17-year-old will move to Liverpool when he turns 18.

READ: Liverpool v Brentford: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Samuel Martinez is joining Liverpool

Moretto wrote on X at 2pm on May 22: “Samuel Martínez, the young Colombian prospect of Atletico Nacional, will become a new player for Liverpool.

“The parties are finalising the documentation to close the negotiation.

“The deal will be closed for around one million euros, and the Colombian club reserves % of a future sale.

“When the attacking midfielder turns 18, he will sign a five-year contract with Liverpool.

“Liverpool has outbid other major European clubs such as Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.”

READ MORE: Bayern Munich reach decision on selling Michael Olise to Liverpool for €170m

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been speaking ahead of the club’s final Premier League game of the season against Brentford this weekend.

Among the questions that Slot was asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday was the stinging Instagram post from Mohamed Salah on Liverpool’s playing style under the Dutchman this season.

Slot responded by saying: “No, I don’t think it’s that important what I feel about it.

“What is important is that we qualify for the Champions League [on] Sunday and I prepare Mo and all of the rest in the best possible way and the whole team to be ready for the game on Sunday.

“That is what matters.

“I was very disappointed after our loss against [Aston] Villa because a win would have given us qualification for the Champions League.

“And now there’s one game to go, which is a vital one for us as a club.”

When asked about the impact of Salah’s comments, Slot noted: “I don’t know if it had impact on the group.

“But what I’ve seen is that the team trained really well this week and we hope to continue really well in the upcoming two days so we’re in the best possible way prepared.

“I think Mo and I have both the same interest.

“We want the best for this club, we want the club to be as successful as possible.

“We were both part of giving our fans their first league title again after five years.

“But we’re also aware – all of us – that we didn’t bring the same level this season.

“What we want, what he wants, what I want is the club to be as successful as we were last season.

“That is where my main focus is on now, because the game on Sunday could give us a really good base going into next season.

“That is where I, we should focus on.”

READ NEXT: The best ten Tottenham, West Ham relegation candidates reassigned to Premier League suitors