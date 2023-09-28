Chelsea man insists it’s ‘a matter of time’ before ‘statistics’ turn into Premier League wins

Robert Sanchez has faith “it is a matter of time” until Chelsea start winning games in the Premier League after a poor start to the season.

Ironically, Chelsea have won all six of their games on xG (expected goals) but only have one actual win to show for it, beating Luton Town 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on matchday three.

Fourteenth in the Premier League, the Blues’ next two top-flight games are against Fulham and Burnley.

You get the impression they will need to use those fixtures to gain some momentum with matches against Arsenal, Brentford, Tottenham, Manchester City, Newcastle, Brighton and Manchester United coming directly after.

It has been a woeful 12 months for the Londoners and things are improving under Mauricio Pochettino, who believes everything is going well, except the final product in front of goal.

Hopefully for the Argentine manager, the eventual return of Christopher Nkunku will help the goals come, but a new striker in January does seem imperative.

Pochettino was given a bunch of new players over the summer and one of those was Sanchez, who joined after falling out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton.

READ MORE: Five reasons for Chelsea fans to be cheerful includes Sanchez and one injured star in particular

Sanchez was expected to come in and compete with his fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting spot, but the latter’s loan move to Real Madrid gave the ex-Brighton man the No. 1 shirt.

Speaking to EFE (relayed by Mundo Deportivo) about his move to Stamford Bridge, the Spanish goalkeeper said Pochettino has shown a lot of “confidence” in him.

“I knew I was going to end up somewhere playing,” Sanchez said.

“I came here one hundred percent, and it was going to be my final decision. I’m happy with the team, happy with the coach, he has a lot of confidence in me and now I have to do my best.”

As eluded to before, the only thing Chelsea are missing is goals (quite an important aspect of football, we know), and Sanchez thinks his side will click soon.

“The statistics are very good, the team is not conceding much, and the team is arriving, but we need to define, we are trying, and it will come,” he added. “It is a matter of time.”

Sanchez kept a clean sheet against his former club, Brighton, in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and the 25-year-old insists the 1-0 win could be an important confidence booster.

“It’s a very good victory, especially because the league is costing us a bit, so we have to gain confidence,” Sanchez said.

“A victory like that, in a game that has been a bit dirty, is perfect for us.”

He added: “We have gone to the next round, Nico (Nicolas Jackson) has scored a goal and now to continue doing the same for the next game.

“It was a complicated match because we knew that they go out a lot to push and that I had to play long, but I forced a lot to play short and it didn’t work and I kept doing it. In the second half I changed and it was much better.”

READ MORE: Pochettino sack backed by Arsenal legend who says Chelsea will ‘be right out of it’