Sancho, Antony problems lead Man Utd to ‘join race’ with La Liga giants for 2024 free agent

Nico Williams got four assists in the opening four La Liga games of the season before injury.

Manchester United have ‘joined the race’ for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who is out of contract next summer.

Williams got four assists in the opening four games of the La Liga season before being ruled out through injury and has cemented his place in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad through his recent displays.

The 21-year-old has started both of Spain’s European qualifiers, contributing a goal and two assists in their wins over Georgia and Cyprus.

Liverpool and Aston Villa have previously been linked with the winger, whose contract runs out next summer, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also inevitably circling.

Nacional claim the pair of La Liga giants are ‘the main candidates to take over the services of the young striker’, adding that he ‘would prefer to sign for the capital’s team’.

But the report adds that United ‘have joined the race to sign him’ with doubts over the futures of Antony and Jadon Sancho cited as reasons for manager Erik ten Hag’s interest in Williams.

Interest from Madrid and Barca would suggest United are p*ssing in the wind when it comes to signing Williams but they do have a slight advantage – as both Liverpool and Aston Villa also do – in that they teams outside Spain can hold pre-contract talks with him in January.

As per the gossip, United are also interested in Federico Chiesa, whose deal with Juventus runs until 2025.

Although the Old Lady is seeking talks over an extension, United could offer a hefty increase on his current £80,000-a-week contract.

Sancho remains on the naughty step at Old Trafford as Ten Hag waits for the England international to apologise, but Antony has returned to training.

The Brazil international was given a leave of absence on September 10, but returned to England earlier this week and attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday, having always strongly denied allegations of violence towards women.

On Antony, Ten Hag said in his press conference ahead of their clash Crystal Palace on Saturday: “We make the statement so I refer to the statement, everything has been made clear in the statement. No, I don’t think it’s a distinction. We will focus on the games. He will do as well.”

When pushed on when the Brazilian will be available, Ten Hag replied: “On Saturday, he will be back in training, so tomorrow. I have to see, but I think, yeah [he’s fit].”

