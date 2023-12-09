Sancho avoids fines for skipping Man Utd training as Ten Hag explains how to satisfy ‘secret desire’

Jadon Sancho has missed a number of training sessions since being exiled from the Manchester United first team but has so far avoided being fined.

Sancho has been training away from the first team since his public spat with Erik ten Hag after their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the start of September.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in January, with a return to Borussia Dortmund mooted, though a report on Friday claimed Sancho has a ‘secret desire’ to ‘restart’ his United career.

Ahead of United’s clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday, Ten Hag reiterated that the ball is in Sancho’s court, who has already been told on countless occasions that he can make his return to the first team if he apologises.

He explained: “So it is about a culture and every player has to match certain ­standards and it was about that.

“What will happen there? He knows what he has to do if he wants to return. It is up to him.”

Sancho has been made to train at the academy section of the Carrington training ground and has his food brought to him separately from the first-team canteen.

The Sun claim Sancho’s missed a number of those training sessions, though he is yet to be fined as he’s always given a reason for his absence, sometimes citing illness.

It wasn’t unusual for Sancho to be late even when he was with the first team; in fact he was “always late”, according to former teammate Nemanja Matic.

Matic revealed earlier this week: “Among the players who would always be late were Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho and a couple of other players. The rest of us who were always on time were angry so we decided to form a kind of an internal disciplinary committee with me serving as its president.

“I put a sheet of paper up on the wall where I documented the names of individuals arriving late. During one particular season, we collected around £75,000 in fines. We had planned to use the money to throw a party in London but we didn’t due to the Covid outbreak.”

