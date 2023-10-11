Jadon Sancho would ‘prefer a loan deal’ in January as the Manchester United star bides his time in the hope of Erik ten Hag being sacked by the club.

Sancho has been out in the cold at United ever since he publicly refuted Ten Hag’s claim that he had failed to reach the levels required in training.

The United boss has said Sancho won’t return unless he apologises, and the winger is refusing to do so.

i claim that Ten Hag wants Sancho to apologise to the whole squad, in quite the power play, which is something the England international ‘does not feel he should have to do’.

Sancho’s stance hasn’t changed – he ‘feels that Ten Hag has his favourites and gives others more of a chance’.

Ten Hag is ready to “wash his hands” of Sancho according to one source, and wants him out in January to remove a “disruptive influence” from the squad – not that he’s anywhere near them having been forced to train with the academy.

“There is no relationship between Jadon and Ten Hag,” an insider close to Sancho told i.

“They have barely spoken since the incident and Jadon is still training with the academy players. He has no involvement with the first team.

“Right now, getting out of there would suit everyone.”

Sancho wants a loan move in January so that he can “reevaluate” his position in the summer, by which point Ten Hag may not still be in charge of United.

The report states: ‘The England forward is not ready to give up on his United career yet, especially one under a different manager should Erik ten Hag depart amid the club’s struggles.’

Sancho’s former club Borussia Dortmund, along with Juventus, are both said to be keen on a January loan move, and it’s claimed United would also prefer a temprorary exit, ‘more for speed to allow everyone to move on quickly’.

One insider described the 23-year-old’s fitness as “not good”, with a move deemed necessary to ‘keep him from deteriorating further’.

