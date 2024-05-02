Sancho responds to Man Utd return, England recall questions in interview with eight-pints Carragher

Jadon Sancho was quizzed on the possibility of him returning to Manchester United in the summer and his hopes of an England recall after his stunning display for Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, in an interview with a sozzled Jamie Carragher.

Sancho was named Player of the Match as Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain courtesy of a Niclas Fullkrug goal at a raucous Signal Induna Park.

The 24-year-old was back to the brilliant best that encouraged United to pay £73m to sign him from Dortmund in 2021, form we have never seen from the winger at Old Trafford.

Having returned to the Bundesliga on loan in January, Sancho’s confidence has flooded back and his display against PSG on Wednesday was a clear reminder of his enviable talents.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

Eight pints in The Yellow Wall

He probably wasn’t counting on being interviewed by a p*ssed-up pundit after the game…

Asked if he was in any state to work after the game, Carragher said: “That’s actually a good point because I haven’t had too much to eat. I had a cheeseburger at about half two when I got to the hotel. It might explain why I might be slurring my words because I’ve had about eight pints in The Yellow Wall! I’ve got a new family, a family of friends, we all look after each other. I give them a few bob after half-time!”

The CBS Sports pundit then grabbed Sancho for an interview alongside Peter Schmichel. Here it is in full:

Carragher: “I’ve just been in the yellow wall, my first experience of it, you know it very well. You’ve been here before. That was one of the best experiences of my life. Amazing.” Schmeichel: “Have you been in the yellow wall yet?” Sancho: “No haven’t been, but week in and week out that’s how it is.” Schmeichel: “How has it helped you on the pitch?” Sancho: “A lot. When we hear our fans we’re so motivated from the start. When we hear them we can’t wait to play.” Carragher: “The great thing about the Yellow Wall is the atmosphere. It’s not the best view in the world, I thought you played well. But Thierry Henry, Alessandro del Piero and Micah Richards are absolutely raving about your performance.” Sancho: “I appreciate it but it’s not over, we still have to go to Paris and hopefully get the job done there, but I appreciate the compliments.”

Sancho at Euro 2024?

Schmeichel: “You’re playing like someone looking to get in the Champions League final, but also thinking ‘I want to get into that England squad and be here in’. Sancho: “I appreciate it. But it’s not over. We still got to go to Paris and hopefully we can get the job done there. But I appreciate the compliments.” Schmeichel: Will you be coming back here [to Dortmund] next season? Sancho: “Who me? I really don’t know but I am just focused on impressing right now.” Carragher: “If you get to the final can we have a few pints together?” Sancho: “I don’t drink!”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 Jorge Mendes expedites Barcelona ‘bomb’ for £60m Man Utd star as ‘first contacts made’ after summer exit hint

👉 Man Utd ‘offers’ £145m pair to Barcelona as Deco gives ‘immediate’ response to approach

👉 Man Utd: Fee revealed that Spurs-linked Rashford would be sold for as Barcelona reject £51m discount on flop

Reports suggest Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to sell Sancho in a major clear out at Old Trafford this summer, and if that remains the case after that display against PSG he can expect to field offers of significnantly more than the £40m he was hoping for.

Alternatively, he could look to reintegrate Sancho into the United squad, though that would almost certainly mean sacking Erik ten Hag.

READ MORE: Jadon Sancho adds himself to list of reasons for Man Utd to sack Ten Hag after Champions League riot